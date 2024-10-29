DMR News

Gallus Detox Centers Plan Of Reorganization Approved By Bankruptcy Court

Oct 29, 2024

Denver, CO, October 28th, 2024. Gallus Detox Centers, a leading provider of in-patient medical detoxification and outpatient behavioral services for patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions, today announced that it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 after approval of its plan of reorganization by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

“Our emergence from Chapter 11 is the culmination of the hard work and dedication of our highly motivated senior leadership team who are aligned and dedicated to the success of Gallus,” said Warren Olsen, Chairman and CEO. “For over a dozen years, the Gallus organization has been committed to providing the highest possible care for patients and we are emerging as an even stronger company with our unwavering commitment to patient care.”

Kutner Brinen Dickey Riley, P.C. served as legal counsel to Gallus. SCB Global Capital Management, the organization that controls Gallus’ sponsoring shareholder, SCB Global Healthcare Services, provided financial and strategic restructuring advice to Gallus.

ABOUT GALLUS MEDICAL DETOX

Gallus Medical Detox operates three 24/7 in-patient facilities – our Fort Worth Detox in Texas, our Denver Detox in Colorado metropolitan area (serving Denver and its suburbs such as Aurora, Littleton and Lakewood) and in Scottsdale Detox in Arizona. The company’s clinics provide the highest quality medical detoxification services to patients suffering from severe drug and/or alcohol addiction. Gallus also provides outpatient behavioral services (IOP). For additional information, visit www.gallusdetox.com or call 866-358-6446.

