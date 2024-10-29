DMR News

ByHilary Ong

Oct 29, 2024

Apple Intelligence Debuts with New AI Features on iOS 18.1

Apple’s latest software update for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 introduces Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven tools, marking a significant shift in how users interact with their devices.

After a long anticipation following the iPhone 16 launch, Apple Intelligence is now available on select devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and M-series Macs and iPads. The rollout was initially delayed due to final tweaks to the technology, but it’s now ready for users set to U.S. English, with broader language support expected by December.

The first wave of Apple Intelligence offers generative AI capabilities, with key features like integrated writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text. Additionally, users can experience improved photo organization, live call transcriptions, and enhanced Siri functionality, now supporting both typing and voice input with better error tolerance.

For those opting in, Apple is using a waitlist approach to handle the new computational demands on its servers. This structured rollout reflects Apple’s approach of using smaller, specialized models focused on distinct tasks rather than the broader datasets seen in other large language models.

Siri’s experience has undergone a redesign, allowing users to type requests if preferred. Siri’s responsiveness has improved, adapting to interruptions in speech—a feature that makes interaction smoother, especially for those who may stutter. A new visual glow appears around Siri’s interface, indicating active listening.

Apple’s phased updates in the coming months will add more functionalities, such as Genmoji, a customizable emoji tool, and the AI-powered Visual Intelligence, resembling Google Lens.

Currently, access to Apple Intelligence remains limited geographically. Full global availability is expected by April 2024, with additional languages such as French, Spanish, and Japanese to follow. However, due to regional regulations, the EU and China are not included in the initial rollout.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

