DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Google Expands AI Overviews to Over 100 Countries

ByHilary Ong

Oct 30, 2024

Google Expands AI Overviews to Over 100 Countries

Google is pushing its AI Overviews, a feature delivering quick-hit summaries at the top of search results, to more than 100 countries, aiming to reach over 1 billion users monthly. After debuting in the U.S. in May, the tool has been gradually expanding, with users in regions from Asia to Latin America now gaining access.

The update also comes with expanded language support — English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish are now available, enabling a more localized experience for users globally. In countries like Japan, for example, people can toggle between languages for results, broadening access and usability.

AI Overviews lean on Google’s Gemini AI model to deliver concise answers, while also helping out with practical tasks like meal planning, trip organization, and brainstorming. For Google, this is part of a broader effort to make search more dynamic and keep users engaged on the platform, reinforcing the company’s ambitious AI-first focus.

Recent updates added in-line links to AI Overviews so users can click directly to source websites, an update aimed at driving more traffic to content creators. Yet some publishers remain wary, questioning whether traffic will continue to drop as Google moves more toward in-house generated summaries. To alleviate concerns, Google also announced that ads would appear in AI Overviews for mobile users in the U.S., creating an additional revenue opportunity for Google and publishers.

However, the feature hasn’t been without its missteps. Early on, AI Overviews drew criticism for offering some downright bizarre suggestions — like gluing toppings to pizza. Since then, Google’s implemented some protections to minimize strange or risky outputs.

Now, with this global expansion, the real question becomes how users will react to AI answers versus traditional search results and if this model shifts the search landscape permanently.

Featured Image courtesy of SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Bitcoin’s Surge to $80K Driven by Positive Derivatives Market Trends
Oct 30, 2024 Dayne Lee
US Finalizes AI and Tech Investment Restrictions in China
Oct 30, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Canadian Reluctance Toward Digital Dollar Adoption Noted by Bank of Canada
Oct 30, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801