Sony Closes Firewalk Studios After Concord’s Launch Struggles

ByHilary Ong

Nov 1, 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just closed the doors on Firewalk Studios and axed its latest team shooter, Concord, only two weeks post-launch. The $40 game faced fierce competition in a market where most multiplayer shooters are free-to-play with battle pass models and seasonal content, leaving little room for an underdog to find its footing.

After Concord struggled to gain traction, Firewalk’s Game Director, Ryan Ellis, had already started transitioning to a less direct role, possibly as the studio reevaluated its approach. However, the decision came swiftly. “After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio,” said Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s Studio Business Group, in a statement on Monday.

The shuttering affects 172 Firewalk employees, confirmed a Sony spokesperson, highlighting a tough reality for studios trying to compete in a space increasingly dominated by established franchises. Despite the recent acquisition of Firewalk by Sony in spring, it appears the company had limited patience for Concord’s performance as its online player base and initial sales failed to meet expectations.

Firewalk’s closure follows a growing pattern in the gaming industry, where large companies are increasingly pulling the plug on studios when projects fail to gain traction quickly. Netflix pulled the plug on a AAA studio before it even announced its first project, and Microsoft has shut down three of its own studios under the Zenimax brand.

Across the industry, as fewer companies hold a larger market share, tolerance for risks and long-haul projects seems to be dropping. What happened to Concord may not be an isolated case as more studios face similar pressures in today’s crowded gaming landscape.

Featured Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

