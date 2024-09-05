Sony Shuts Down Concord After Just Two Weeks on the Market

Sony is shutting down its newly launched online shooter, Concord, just two weeks after its release due to low sales and lukewarm player interest. Starting Tuesday, customers who purchased the game will begin receiving refunds, with the game set to go offline on September 6.

The decision to end Concord‘s run so quickly comes after the game failed to attract a significant player base, despite an extensive promotional campaign that included an expensive CGI trailer debut in June. Following the trailer, Sony offered a free early-access beta in July on PlayStation 5 and PC, yet player enthusiasm remained low, with peak numbers only reaching 2,388 on Steam and dipping to fewer than 500 at times. Sales figures suggest only about 25,000 copies were sold across both platforms since the game’s official launch on August 23.

Refunds for Concord will be processed through various channels depending on the purchase method. Players who bought the game through the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct will receive refunds via their payment providers. Steam and the Epic Games Store will also issue refunds and notify customers once the process is completed. For those who purchased physical copies, instructions will come from their respective retailers.

Despite initial excitement and investment from Sony, which acquired developer Firewalk Studios in 2018 to create Concord, the game’s poor performance in beta testing and subsequent sales numbers signal significant financial loss. Sony is currently evaluating the future of the game, including the possibility of re-launching it as a free-to-play title, though no decisions have been made public yet.

Image credit: Techspot

Concord‘s failure is seen as another instance highlighting the challenges of the live-service gaming model. This news follows the similarly disappointing performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which led to substantial layoffs at developer Rocksteady and a significant financial hit for Warner Bros. Furthermore, Sony has encountered difficulties with its live-service games, such as the cancellation of a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us and recent turmoil surrounding Bungie’s upcoming revival of the Marathon series, which saw significant layoffs and the dismissal of the game’s director.

Despite these setbacks, live-service games remain a critical part of the gaming industry, contributing to most of the sector’s revenue. However, the most successful titles in this category were launched several years ago, suggesting a market that may now be less open to new entries.

Featured Image courtesy of www.gamereactor.eu

