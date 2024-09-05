DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Sony Shuts Down Concord After Just Two Weeks on the Market

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 5, 2024

Sony Shuts Down Concord After Just Two Weeks on the Market

Sony is shutting down its newly launched online shooter, Concord, just two weeks after its release due to low sales and lukewarm player interest. Starting Tuesday, customers who purchased the game will begin receiving refunds, with the game set to go offline on September 6.

The decision to end Concord‘s run so quickly comes after the game failed to attract a significant player base, despite an extensive promotional campaign that included an expensive CGI trailer debut in June. Following the trailer, Sony offered a free early-access beta in July on PlayStation 5 and PC, yet player enthusiasm remained low, with peak numbers only reaching 2,388 on Steam and dipping to fewer than 500 at times. Sales figures suggest only about 25,000 copies were sold across both platforms since the game’s official launch on August 23.

Refunds for Concord will be processed through various channels depending on the purchase method. Players who bought the game through the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct will receive refunds via their payment providers. Steam and the Epic Games Store will also issue refunds and notify customers once the process is completed. For those who purchased physical copies, instructions will come from their respective retailers.

Despite initial excitement and investment from Sony, which acquired developer Firewalk Studios in 2018 to create Concord, the game’s poor performance in beta testing and subsequent sales numbers signal significant financial loss. Sony is currently evaluating the future of the game, including the possibility of re-launching it as a free-to-play title, though no decisions have been made public yet.

Image credit: Techspot

Concord‘s failure is seen as another instance highlighting the challenges of the live-service gaming model. This news follows the similarly disappointing performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which led to substantial layoffs at developer Rocksteady and a significant financial hit for Warner Bros. Furthermore, Sony has encountered difficulties with its live-service games, such as the cancellation of a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us and recent turmoil surrounding Bungie’s upcoming revival of the Marathon series, which saw significant layoffs and the dismissal of the game’s director.

Despite these setbacks, live-service games remain a critical part of the gaming industry, contributing to most of the sector’s revenue. However, the most successful titles in this category were launched several years ago, suggesting a market that may now be less open to new entries.

Featured Image courtesy of www.gamereactor.eu

Follow us for more updates on Sony.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

SEC Files Charges Against Galois Capital for Improper Custody of Crypto Assets with FTX
Sep 6, 2024 Dayne Lee
Crypto Platform Nexo Resumes UK Registrations Following 10-Month Compliance Pause with FCA Regulations
Sep 6, 2024 Dayne Lee
Meta Oversight Board Approves “From the River to the Sea” Slogan in Key Ruling
Sep 6, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801