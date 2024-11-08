Suzuki Unveils First EV E Vitara in Collaboration with Toyota

Suzuki has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV), the E Vitara, developed in collaboration with Toyota. The compact, 4WD-capable electric SUV marks a significant milestone for Suzuki as it ventures into the EV market. The E Vitara, revealed in Italy, will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India, with production set to begin next spring.

The E Vitara is scheduled for a summer 2025 launch across Europe, India, and Japan. Additionally, Toyota will release a version of this SUV under its own badge, resembling the Urban SUV Concept presented in 2023. This collaboration mirrors Toyota’s previous strategy, where it shared the bZ4X EV with Subaru, leading to the Solterra EV.

Image credit: Dailyrevs.com

Both automakers have been cautious about fully embracing EVs. Toyota has placed greater emphasis on hybrid vehicles and is currently developing a three-row electric SUV for the US market. Meanwhile, Suzuki has delayed its plan to roll out multiple EVs by 2030, with President Toshihiro Suzuki noting the decision to “monitor the situation” due to a slowdown in EV demand, as cited by Autocar.

The E Vitara will feature a lithium iron phosphate battery, available in two sizes: 49 kWh and 60 kWh. The smaller battery powers 2WD configurations, while the larger one is reserved for 4WD models. Suzuki claims the E Vitara can achieve a range of up to 400 km (248 miles) per charge, according to The Japan Times. The vehicle’s electric motor delivers a peak output of 135 kW, which is lower than the 150 kW output of the similarly-sized Chevy Bolt. The Chevy Bolt measures slightly shorter at 130 mm less than the E Vitara’s 4,275 mm length.

Pricing details for the E Vitara have yet to be announced. Additionally, there are no current plans to release the model in the US market, similar to Hyundai’s Inster EV.

Featured image courtesy of Dailyrevs.com

