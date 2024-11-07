Internet Archive Brings Wayback Machine Back to Full Strength

The Internet Archive has restored its “Save Page Now” feature on the Wayback Machine, resuming a core function after DDoS attacks disrupted services in early October. This latest update, shared Monday, allows users once again to archive new web pages, an essential feature for the nonprofit’s mission of preserving internet history.

Initially, the Wayback Machine resumed limited access on October 14 in a read-only mode, allowing users to browse previously saved pages but not archive new ones. Now, with the “Save Page Now” service reactivated, users can once more add fresh snapshots to the archive, ensuring information from across the web remains accessible. This includes archiving content created since October 9, the day the service first went offline.

Save Page Now is back online via the Wayback Machine: https://t.co/0x24WHlhAc



Web pages archived since October 9 will start being added to @waybackmachine. pic.twitter.com/fbQxXKSRL5 — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) November 4, 2024

The timing of the DDoS attacks followed another challenge for the Internet Archive—a data breach that exposed more than 31 million records. Security researcher Troy Hunt, known for his platform Have I Been Pwned?, clarified that the breach and the DDoS attacks were likely unconnected, attributing them to different actors.

The Internet Archive has since been working to secure its systems and recover lost functionality, reinforcing its mission amid ongoing digital threats.

Featured Image courtesy of Internet Archive

