Toyota Teams Up with NTT for $3.3 Billion AI Self-Driving Project

Toyota Motor Corporation and Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) have pledged a combined investment of 500 billion yen ($3.26 billion) for research and development in artificial intelligence software aimed at advancing self-driving technology, according to a report from Nikkei on Tuesday. This collaborative effort between one of Japan’s largest automakers and the Tokyo-based telecommunications giant seeks to enhance automotive software, allowing AI to anticipate potential accidents and autonomously control the vehicle.

The companies target a working system by 2028 and plan to offer the technology to other automakers, positioning themselves within the growing autonomous driving industry currently dominated by Tesla and several Chinese firms. Toyota has already made strides in this area, equipping its Mirai fuel-cell vehicle with hands-free driving capabilities since 2021, reflecting its commitment to evolving autonomous solutions.

Toyota and NTT’s partnership dates back to 2017 when they began working together on 5G-connected car technology. Their alliance further deepened in 2020 with a capital tie-up as part of a joint venture in smart city development. This latest investment signals a significant continuation of their collaboration, aligning with the Japanese auto industry’s broader move to innovate in self-driving capabilities and enhance vehicle safety.

Toyota has not formally announced the specifics of this AI development, acknowledging only its ongoing cooperation with NTT for advancing secure and reliable mobility solutions. NTT has yet to comment on the report.

