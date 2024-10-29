DMR News

25th Cohort at Holberton School Started Their Tech Journey

Oct 29, 2024

In October 2024, Holberton School announced the launch of its new C25 cohort, marking the beginning of a new era in cultivating future technology leaders. Hundreds of students across Holberton School’s global campuses—Azerbaijan, France, Uruguay, Albania, Australia and other countries—are taking their first steps into the world of technology, gaining in-depth knowledge in programming and innovation.


Global Education and Support for New Holbies

Aligned with Holberton School’s core philosophy of “learning how to learn,” students will not only acquire technical skills but also develop problem-solving, teamwork, and critical thinking abilities. The C25 cohort will work together, sharing their knowledge and supporting one another. Throughout this journey, students will be encouraged to push their boundaries and grow further in their learning process.

Shaping the Future of Technology

The C25 cohort students will benefit from Holberton School’s extensive educational resources as they take significant steps toward becoming future technology leaders. This global educational platform provides them with the opportunity to collaborate with students from around the world, exchanging experiences and insights. The diverse cultural backgrounds and varied approaches will greatly enhance the students’ future projects. In this era of rapid technological advancement, the learning skills gained during this program will give them a competitive edge in the future.

Holberton School’s Global Community: Stronger Together

Holberton School’s extensive global community offers students not only the chance to gain an education but also a unique platform to connect with future technology innovators. Students from various campuses will share their experiences, knowledge, and problem-solving strategies, supporting each other on a global scale.

Florian Bucher, CEO of the Holberton Network, warmly welcomes the arrival of hundreds of new students across Holberton campuses in 20 countries and on four continents this month. He expresses his enthusiasm for the influx of talent, noting it as a testament to Holberton’s global commitment to developing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology. Bucher emphasizes that each student brings unique perspectives and experiences, enriching the school’s vibrant community. With a focus on fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation, Holberton aims to empower students to make a lasting impact in the tech industry and beyond. He welcomes all new students, inviting them to join in shaping the future together at Holberton School.

