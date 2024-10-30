Netflix Launches ‘Moments’ to Make Scene-Sharing Easier Than Ever

Netflix has introduced a new feature called “Moments” on its iOS app, enabling users to save, share, and rewatch favorite scenes from shows and movies with ease.

The feature lets users bookmark key moments within an episode or film, allowing for straightforward access and replays later. By tapping “Moments” at the top of the screen, fans can store memorable clips in the “My Netflix” tab and return to them whenever they want.

The feature is available on iOS and will expand to Android within the coming weeks.

Moments is more than just a tool for revisiting favorite scenes—it represents Netflix’s answer to clip-sharing options seen on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Social sharing has been a staple of Netflix, but the Moments feature simplifies sharing individual scenes with friends and followers across social media. The convenience of redirecting viewers directly to Netflix for that exact scene could enhance engagement by encouraging both replays and new user interest in specific series or films.

The Moments feature aims to keep Netflix competitive as growth begins to slow slightly. The platform added 5.1 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, following a spike of 8 million subscribers the quarter prior, which hints at a modest leveling off.

While Netflix has gained significant traction, the new Moments feature suggests a need to maintain engagement and retention, especially as the company faces pressure from recent subscription price hikes and shifts within its gaming division, like the closure of its AAA gaming studio.

Allowing viewers to seamlessly share favorite moments could be Netflix’s way of driving fresh interest and boosting viewership through organic user content. As fans are likely to clip and share widely, Netflix may benefit from this social sharing, similar to how popular “Bridgerton” scenes once went viral.

