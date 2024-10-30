DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Netflix Launches ‘Moments’ to Make Scene-Sharing Easier Than Ever

ByHilary Ong

Oct 30, 2024

Netflix Launches ‘Moments’ to Make Scene-Sharing Easier Than Ever

Netflix has introduced a new feature called “Moments” on its iOS app, enabling users to save, share, and rewatch favorite scenes from shows and movies with ease.

The feature lets users bookmark key moments within an episode or film, allowing for straightforward access and replays later. By tapping “Moments” at the top of the screen, fans can store memorable clips in the “My Netflix” tab and return to them whenever they want.

The feature is available on iOS and will expand to Android within the coming weeks.

Moments is more than just a tool for revisiting favorite scenes—it represents Netflix’s answer to clip-sharing options seen on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Social sharing has been a staple of Netflix, but the Moments feature simplifies sharing individual scenes with friends and followers across social media. The convenience of redirecting viewers directly to Netflix for that exact scene could enhance engagement by encouraging both replays and new user interest in specific series or films.

The Moments feature aims to keep Netflix competitive as growth begins to slow slightly. The platform added 5.1 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, following a spike of 8 million subscribers the quarter prior, which hints at a modest leveling off.

While Netflix has gained significant traction, the new Moments feature suggests a need to maintain engagement and retention, especially as the company faces pressure from recent subscription price hikes and shifts within its gaming division, like the closure of its AAA gaming studio.

Allowing viewers to seamlessly share favorite moments could be Netflix’s way of driving fresh interest and boosting viewership through organic user content. As fans are likely to clip and share widely, Netflix may benefit from this social sharing, similar to how popular “Bridgerton” scenes once went viral.

Featured Image courtesy of Netflix

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Toyota Teams Up with NTT for $3.3 Billion AI Self-Driving Project
Oct 30, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
25th Cohort at Holberton School Started Their Tech Journey
Oct 29, 2024 Ethan Lin
Vietnam’s Vingroup Invests Big in AI and Cloud Computing Startups
Oct 29, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801