China Claims Discovery of Deep-Sea Spy Devices Guiding Foreign Submarines

China’s Ministry of State Security announced Tuesday that it has retrieved spying devices on both the surface and depths of the ocean, including underwater “lighthouses” allegedly guiding foreign submarines in Chinese waters. The ministry’s statement, released on its official WeChat account, described devices that had been strategically placed on the ocean floor, reportedly transmitting information that could prepare the area for potential military engagement.

The discovery follows increased confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, where both nations lay competing territorial claims. These disputes raise the risk of broader conflict, potentially drawing in the United States, which has a defense treaty with the Philippines. Recently, China conducted military exercises around Taiwan, simulating attacks with air and naval units, a move condemned by Taiwan and the United States.

China’s ministry detailed the types of technology involved, referring to various devices deployed to monitor and transmit marine information in real time. Some of these devices are said to float on the surface, “drifting and floating with the waves” to track conditions in China’s territorial waters. Others, described as underwater “lighthouses,” allegedly direct foreign submarines attempting to navigate within Chinese maritime boundaries.

China’s claims of sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, which overlap with areas claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, have been a persistent source of regional tension. Beijing has also emphasized it will not rule out the use of force regarding Taiwan, which maintains its independence, asserting that only the people of Taiwan can determine their future. Analysts note an intensifying submarine arms race between China and the U.S. and its allies, with China expected to operate a new class of nuclear-powered and -armed submarines by the decade’s end.

The Ministry of State Security stressed the significance of securing China’s underwater frontiers. “Facing a serious and complicated covert struggle for deep-sea security and the real threat of foreign espionage and intelligence agencies… (the ministry) will firmly defend China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests and contribute to the construction of a strong maritime nation,” the ministry stated.