Samsung Elevates Bixby with Its Biggest Update Yet

Samsung has announced its largest update in years to Bixby, the company’s virtual assistant, which has long lagged behind competitors like Apple’s Siri and Google’s emerging Gemini. Revealed during a launch event in China alongside the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip, Samsung’s “next-generation Bixby” introduces several advanced AI features, promising to make Bixby a more robust competitor in the virtual assistant space.

The upgraded Bixby now boasts enhanced comprehension capabilities, allowing it to interpret complex, multitasking commands within a single sentence—a recent feature Apple integrated into Siri. Additionally, Bixby can now understand and respond based on the contents of the device screen. For instance, when looking at a map or text about a location, users can simply tell Bixby to “navigate here” for immediate directions. Other new tools include website translation and the ability to generate documents, slideshows, and spreadsheets from prompts.

In terms of design, the new Bixby features a revamped, full-screen interface. While it’s unclear if this includes the glowing screen effect seen with Siri’s recent update, the overhaul offers a refreshed look for Samsung’s assistant.

Despite the advancements, Samsung has yet to announce an international release date for the updated Bixby. Currently exclusive to the China-only Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip, speculation suggests it may debut globally with the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025 or possibly with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 later in the year.

Samsung has invested heavily in AI throughout 2024, yet Bixby’s absence from the broader Galaxy AI suite has been notable. The upcoming enhancements could signal Samsung’s renewed commitment to elevating Bixby in the competitive AI assistant landscape.

Featured image courtesy of Olhar Digital

