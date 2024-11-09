Canada Orders TikTok to Close Canadian Operations

Canada just told TikTok’s Canadian business to shut down, citing what it calls “national security risks” related to ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. Minister François-Philippe Champagne made the announcement, explaining that while the TikTok app itself isn’t banned, ByteDance’s Canadian arm, TikTok Technology Canada, Inc., must close down its business operations in the country.

But don’t worry, TikTok itself isn’t going anywhere for Canadian users – you can still scroll, post, and create content to your heart’s content. This decision won’t affect how Canadians access or use the app, Champagne clarified. Instead, it’s aimed directly at TikTok’s operational footprint in Canada, targeting ByteDance’s corporate presence rather than the app itself.

The order follows what the government describes as a “multi-step national security review process,” carried out by Canada’s intelligence agencies. After gathering evidence, consulting with intelligence and government partners, and reflecting on security concerns, Canadian officials decided that TikTok’s Canadian business posed enough risk to warrant action. Canada previously banned the app from government devices, and this latest move takes it one step further, going after the company’s operational core in Canada.

TikTok, unsurprisingly, isn’t taking it lying down. In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson voiced disapproval, pledging to contest the order in court. “Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that,” the spokesperson said, signaling the company’s intention to fight back.

Canada’s stance mirrors actions across the globe, especially in the United States, where TikTok’s ties to China have sparked extensive scrutiny. Earlier this year, the U.S. banned the app on government devices, and U.S. lawmakers continue to discuss broader regulatory actions. The American debate underscores a larger trend: governments worldwide are increasingly concerned about the security and privacy risks posed by apps connected to foreign companies.

For now, though, Canadian TikTok users won’t see any difference on their feeds. You’ll still have access to all the same content and features. But behind the scenes, TikTok’s business in Canada could face an uncertain future – especially as the company prepares for a legal showdown.

Featured Image courtesy of Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.