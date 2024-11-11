Inside Gen Z’s Most Downloaded Apps of 2024

Gen Z’s favorite apps of 2024 reveal a lot about what this generation values in the digital space.

In an analysis by app intelligence firm Appfigures, which TechCrunch shared, we get a look at the 50 most downloaded apps among U.S. users aged 18 to 24. These picks underscore Gen Z’s preferences, from e-commerce deals to social media hangouts and educational AI tools.

Top E-Commerce Picks

Topping the list is Temu, a popular online marketplace offering just about everything, often at ridiculously low prices. Temu clocked in at a whopping 41.98 million downloads from January to October, thanks in part to its gamified shopping experience with coupons, rewards, and free gifts.

Shein, another budget-friendly favorite, followed with 14.68 million downloads. That’s a sizable gap, but it’s likely Shein fans already had the app on their phones before 2024.

Social Media Favorites

On the social side, TikTok kept its place as Gen Z’s main squeeze with 33.23 million downloads. Besides being the generation’s go-to for fast content, TikTok is even taking over as a search engine of choice for many in this age group.

YouTube is still in the game with 14.03 million installs, and a newer player, ShortMax—featuring bite-sized drama, romance, and mystery films—saw about 10 million installs, proving short, engaging videos are here to stay.

Google’s suite of apps also had a strong showing, reinforcing its role in Gen Z’s digital toolkit. The Google app itself achieved 17.65 million downloads. Other popular Google-owned tools included Chrome (10.19 million downloads), Google Meet (9.63 million), Google Drive (7.22 million), and Google Photos (6.79 million). These downloads illustrate Gen Z’s frequent use of Google’s tools for browsing, collaboration, storage, and photo management.

Meta apps are still popular among Gen Z, too. Threads, the newcomer, leads the Meta pack with 32.32 million installs, followed by WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Threads’ popularity isn’t surprising given its recent launch, and Facebook has seen renewed interest, possibly because of its redesign aimed at younger users.

Educational and AI Tools

Educational tools and career resources made their mark this year as well. OpenAI’s ChatGPT scored 24.63 million installs, with many young adults using it for college and early career guidance. Another AI-powered study app, ByteDance’s Gauth, attracted 8.37 million downloads, showing strong interest in AI-backed study companions.

Creative and Visual Editing Tools

Visual editing apps are also essential for Gen Z. ByteDance’s CapCut, the video editing tool loved for its filters and effects, racked up 21.72 million downloads, perfect for easy uploads to TikTok and other platforms. Another ByteDance product, Lemon8, added 7.7 million installs; this Instagram clone is picking up traction, albeit slowly, among young adults in the U.S.

Top Streaming and Financial Apps

Streaming-wise, Netflix led the way with 15.67 million downloads, followed by Prime Video and Disney+ with 12.86 million and 11.68 million installs, respectively. Spotify topped the music streaming picks with 10.45 million downloads, underscoring its enduring appeal.

Payment apps wrapped up the top downloads, with PayPal and Venmo standing out at 13.92 million and 7.8 million installs. The numbers suggest Gen Z’s strong preference for digital transactions, whether it’s for shopping, bill-splitting, or tipping.

All told, Gen Z’s top apps of 2024 highlight a mix of practicality, creativity, and connection, painting a clear picture of the digital spaces they gravitate toward.

Featured Image courtesy of SeventyFour/Getty Images/iStockphoto

