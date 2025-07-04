Gold Bullion Partners Expands Team to Support Surging Demand for Physical Gold

Gold Bullion Partners is excited to announce the expansion of its team, with three new employees joining the firm in a single week. This development comes in response to significant growth in client demand for physical gold investment services, including the company’s tax-efficient Pension Gold offering.

Gold Price Growth Fuels Operational Expansion

Designed to support individuals and institutions seeking security through tangible assets, the expansion strengthens Gold Bullion Partners’ ability to deliver a highly personalised service. The new hires bring added expertise across client support, operations and logistics, ensuring the company maintains its high standards as it grows.

With gold prices continuing to rise and more investors turning to physical assets for long-term protection, the firm’s services have seen a marked increase in interest. Over the past three years, the price of gold has climbed by more than 86.4 per cent, helping to explain the increase in the number of people investing in gold coins and other physical assets. Additionally, the steady upward trend has reinforced gold’s role as a dependable store of value, especially in periods of economic uncertainty. As a result, more individuals are choosing physical gold as a safeguard for their wealth and retirement portfolios.

This sharp rise in demand has led directly to the firm’s current phase of growth. In addition to expanding the team, Gold Bullion Partners is now preparing to move into a larger office space within the same area. The new premises will provide improved meeting rooms, additional space for operations and support, and capacity for further recruitment. Although rapid growth was not expected so early in the year, the company is responding proactively to ensure that clients continue to receive a high standard of service in a fast-moving market.

“The pace of growth this year has been both exciting and humbling. As more people turn to physical gold for financial security, we’ve made it our mission to meet that demand without compromising on the service our clients trust us for. Moving into the Grosvenor Estate, just behind Eccleston Yards, feels like a natural step; it’s more than an office move, it’s us finding our long-term home in an ecosystem that reflects our values of stability, integrity and long-term thinking.” said Nicholas Ward, Founder at Gold Bullion Partners.

What Clients Can Expect from Gold Bullion Partners

The expansion follows the earlier recruitment of Jenna, an experienced EA and operations manager with top FTSE 100 recognised brands whose experience marked the beginning of a broader scale-up strategy.

With a strengthened team and a focus on service, Gold Bullion Partners continues to offer the following:

Direct access to physical gold bars sourced exclusively from LBMA-certified refiners

A fully compliant Pension Gold service for SIPP and SSAS schemes

Secure vaulting in London or Zurich with fully allocated and segregated storage

Personal account management and printed quarterly valuations

Gold Bullion Partners’ services are available throughout the United Kingdom, with direct gold investment options starting from £10,000. All Pension Gold holdings are VAT-exempt and free from capital gains tax when held in qualifying pension structures. These features make the service attractive to individuals seeking long-term resilience and clarity in their retirement planning.

The latest expansion represents an important step forward for Gold Bullion Partners as it continues to scale responsibly. The firm remains focused on maintaining transparency, delivering exceptional client care, and driving steady infrastructure growth.

Learn more about buying physical gold and silver at goldbullionpartners.co.uk or reach out to us at info@goldbullionpartners.co.uk for more information.