Barentsz Group Launches Data-Driven Global University Ranking Platform

Jul 4, 2025

Barentsz Group recently unveiled Uni-Ranking.com, a new web portal that tracks the performance of universities worldwide. The online platform is powered by Barentsz DataLab, the firm’s proprietary analytics engine best known for supporting Barentsz’s consulting work with listed and high-growth companies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Unlike traditional league tables that rely on a single annual survey, Uni-Ranking.com aggregates multiple public sources throughout the academic year. The site evaluates research output, academic influence, graduate employability and international collaboration to produce a continuously updated order of merit. Each indicator is weighted according to criteria published on the platform.

The ranking covers more than 3,000 universities worldwide and will release its 2026 edition this September.

About Barentsz Group

Barentsz Group is a Hong Kong–based consulting boutique that delivers strategy, management and technology consulting to publicly listed and growth-stage companies across Asia-Pacific. 

