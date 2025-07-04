Apple Sues Former Vision Pro Employee for Alleged Theft of Thousands of Documents Before Joining Snap

Apple has filed a lawsuit in California alleging that Di Liu, a senior design engineer who worked on the Vision Pro headset, stole thousands of company documents before leaving to join Snap, a competitor known for smart glasses.

According to the June 24 court filing, Liu downloaded thousands of confidential files during his final days at Apple last year and saved them to his personal cloud accounts. Apple claims Liu did not disclose his new job at Snap when he resigned, allowing him to retain access during a standard two-week transition period — a window he allegedly exploited to extract proprietary information.

Apple’s legal team stated, “While maintaining access under false pretenses, Liu used his credentials to exfiltrate thousands of documents containing proprietary information.” The files reportedly include sensitive details about Apple’s technology, product designs, and supply chain, all protected under strict confidentiality agreements.

Impact on Snap and Apple’s Response

The lawsuit suggests Liu may use these trade secrets at Snap, though Apple is not suing Snap itself. A Snap spokesperson responded, saying, “We have reviewed the allegations and have no reason to believe they relate to this individual’s conduct at Snap.”

Apple is seeking damages and requests a forensic examination of Liu’s devices to ensure deletion of the stolen materials.

This case continues a pattern of Apple taking legal action against former employees over intellectual property theft. Notable past cases include settlements and lawsuits involving employees accused of leaking information to media or rival companies. The company has also targeted former staff working at startups like Rivos and dealt with government prosecutions related to espionage allegations involving China-linked entities.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s vigorous legal stance underscores how fiercely it protects its intellectual property to maintain its competitive edge. While some may see these lawsuits as harsh, the fast-paced tech world demands strict enforcement to prevent leakage of sensitive information that could undermine years of research and investment.

