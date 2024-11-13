Digital Marketing Agency Marketer.co Launches VID.co, Expanding Video Production and Marketing Service Offerings

Marketer.co, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of VID.co, a dedicated platform for its new and expanded video production and video marketing services. VID.co aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality video content, offering businesses a specialized approach to video strategy, creation, and distribution across today’s digital channels.

“Video has become the centerpiece of successful marketing strategies, with its potential to engage audiences in ways other mediums simply can’t match,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co. “We saw a need to provide our clients with dedicated resources and a team entirely focused on driving video success. VID.co was born from our commitment to delivering the highest standard of video content and marketing that stands out in competitive landscapes.”

Comprehensive Video Production and Marketing Services

VID.co offers a full suite of services tailored to help brands create compelling video content, amplify brand presence, and achieve measurable results. Services include:

Video Strategy Development – Custom strategies aligned with client goals and audiences.

– Custom strategies aligned with client goals and audiences. Concept Creation & Scripting – End-to-end creative support, including ideation, scripting, and storyboarding.

– End-to-end creative support, including ideation, scripting, and storyboarding. On-Site & Remote Video Production – Professional video shoots, drone footage, animations, and other production services for diverse video needs.

– Professional video shoots, drone footage, animations, and other production services for diverse video needs. Post-Production Editing – Expert video editing, color grading, sound mixing, and special effects to deliver a polished final product.

– Expert video editing, color grading, sound mixing, and special effects to deliver a polished final product. Video SEO & Distribution – Search optimization for video content, ensuring it reaches the right audiences on YouTube, social media, and more.

– Search optimization for video content, ensuring it reaches the right audiences on YouTube, social media, and more. Video Advertising Campaigns – Targeted video ads across YouTube, social media, and other platforms for maximum impact.

– Targeted video ads across YouTube, social media, and other platforms for maximum impact. Video Analytics & Reporting – Detailed performance tracking and insights to continually refine video strategies.

These offerings cater to businesses across industries, equipping them with high-quality, data-driven video content that enhances customer engagement and drives conversions.

Meeting the Market Demand for Dedicated Video Services

Recognizing the critical role video plays in modern digital marketing, Marketer.co established VID.co to cater to clients seeking more specialized support. The new site will enable the agency to scale its video production capabilities and expand the level of service.

“Having VID.co as a standalone brand lets us give clients a laser-focused approach to video,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “We’re leveraging our marketing expertise in tandem with high-quality production to help brands truly stand out. With VID.co, clients receive an all-in-one solution that includes every phase of video marketing — from creation to analytics.”

Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co, added, “The VID.co launch is a natural evolution of our growth. The need for engaging video content has skyrocketed, and brands are seeking video solutions that are both strategic and creative. With VID.co, we’re not only meeting this need but setting new standards for quality and effectiveness in video marketing.”

About Marketer.co

Founded to provide innovative digital marketing solutions, Marketer.co is a leading digital marketing agency that serves businesses of all sizes across SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more. With the launch of VID.co, Marketer.co expands its capabilities in video marketing, continuing to drive meaningful growth and engagement for clients worldwide.