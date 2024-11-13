DMR News

Trump Names Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Group

ByHilary Ong

Nov 13, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has chosen Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his upcoming administration.

The initiative, described as “The Manhattan Project of our time” by Trump, aims to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.” DOGE’s formation is intended to bring an outsider perspective on reducing government waste.

DOGE and Its Mission

While DOGE isn’t a formal government office and hasn’t received Congressional approval or funding, Trump’s campaign confirmed that the department will work closely with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget. Set to complete its work by July 4, 2026, DOGE’s objective includes identifying and guiding major cuts within federal agencies.

Musk, who has actively supported Trump’s recent campaign, reportedly spent around $200 million on efforts to help Trump reclaim the White House. Since Election Night, Musk has been staying at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, fueling discussions on DOGE’s direction. During the campaign, Musk publicly pledged to locate “at least $2 trillion in cuts” from federal budgets if Trump was reelected, though specifics on targeted agencies or policies remain undisclosed.

Ramaswamy, co-founder of Strive Asset Management and a critic of corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, is expected to bring his cost-cutting and anti-regulatory stance to the DOGE project. Trump’s selection of Musk and Ramaswamy comes after a strong campaign rapport with Musk, who previously joined Trump in an X Spaces conversation and held rallies in swing states. Trump’s recent picks also include Pete Hegseth for defense secretary and John Ratcliffe as CIA director.

Featured Image courtesy of ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

