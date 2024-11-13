DMR News

Grab raises 2024 revenue forecast as holiday demand surges

Yasmeeta Oon

Nov 13, 2024

Singapore’s Grab Holdings raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2024, signaling expectations of strong performance in its food delivery and ride-hailing sectors, particularly during the holiday season. The Southeast Asian tech company’s U.S.-listed shares surged over 10% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Grab’s core food delivery segment has been bouncing back from a drop in demand seen post-pandemic, as consumers increase their discretionary spending. This shift in consumer behavior points to an economic rebound in the region, according to the company’s report. CEO Anthony Tan highlighted a positive outlook for Southeast Asia’s long-term growth, emphasizing that Grab is strategically positioned to harness rising user demand trends.

The company’s updated revenue forecast now stands at between $2.76 billion and $2.78 billion, slightly up from its previous range of $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. In its ride-hailing sector, Grab has been targeting a broader customer base by introducing more budget-friendly options, aimed at price-conscious users, while also promoting premium services to enhance earnings. According to CFO Peter Oey, premium rides generate margins 1.2 times higher than standard rides.

Grab reported third-quarter revenue of $716 million, surpassing Visible Alpha’s expectations of $700.8 million. Oey also noted a 22% increase in customer transactions for the quarter and observed that subscribers tend to spend four times as much as non-subscribers. Consequently, Grab raised its annual core profit forecast to a range of $308 million to $313 million, up from an earlier forecast of $250 million to $270 million.

Revenue from Grab’s delivery services grew by 16%, reaching $380 million and beating analysts’ expectations of $374.2 million. The firm’s financial segment also outperformed estimates, while its adjusted free cash flow projection remains unchanged. On an adjusted basis, Grab earned 1 cent per share, surpassing analysts’ break-even forecast according to data from LSEG.

Featured image courtesy of Asia Fund Managers

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

