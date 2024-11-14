DMR News

Investor Loses $6 Million in GIGA Tokens to Phishing Scam Involving Fake Zoom Link

ByDayne Lee

Nov 14, 2024

Investor Loses $6 Million in GIGA Tokens to Phishing Scam Involving Fake Zoom Link

A significant phishing attack targeting a well-known memecoin investor resulted in a loss of $6.09 million, striking a major blow to the victim and sparking widespread concern within the cryptocurrency community. The incident, which unfolded on November 12, involved a deceptive Zoom meeting link that led to a substantial sell-off in Gigachad (GIGA) tokens.

The pseudonymous investor, known online as Still in the Game, experienced a dramatic loss after their wallet was compromised. This was triggered by clicking on a fraudulent Zoom invitation, which directed them to a website designed to steal sensitive wallet information. This phishing website proceeded to install malware, enabling the hacker to consolidate and then liquidate assets from three separate wallets.

According to Onchain Lens, a total of 95.3 million GIGA tokens were stolen, which at the time were worth approximately $6.09 million. The hacker quickly converted these tokens into 11,759 Solana, valued at $2.1 million, and subsequently into Tether and USD Coin stablecoins. These were then moved to various other wallets, with 700 SOL tokens making their way indirectly to the crypto exchange KuCoin.

In response to the theft, Still in the Game has engaged both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a crypto forensics team to aid in recovering the stolen funds. Despite the significant financial hit and the ongoing investigation, the investor remains optimistic about recovering and even surpassing the lost amount during the current bull market, stating confidently, “I’m going to make it all back and more. Just watch me.”

The incident has reignited discussions on the security of crypto assets and the importance of vigilance against phishing attempts. It coincides with broader concerns in the industry, highlighted by the downfall of the Indian crypto exchange WazirX following a $235 million hack. In response, WazirX’s founder, Nischal Shetty, announced intentions to establish a decentralized exchange (DEX), emphasizing enhanced security measures and user control over assets.

The Perpetual Battle for Security in Crypto

The recurrent theme in the crypto industry’s growth narrative is the tug-of-war between innovation and security. Each major hack or scam not only destabilizes trust but also galvanizes the community towards stronger, more resilient technological defenses. This latest phishing attack serves as a harsh reminder of the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals and the continuous need for the community to elevate its defensive measures. The move towards decentralized platforms like DEXs might not be a panacea, but it represents a crucial step in minimizing risks and enhancing user sovereignty over their digital assets.

Featured image credit: Freepik

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

