Bluesky Soars with 1.25 Million New Users Post U.S. Election

In the wake of the recent U.S. presidential election, the social media platform Bluesky has experienced a significant surge in users. Bluesky reported an influx of 1.25 million new users over the past week, following a series of events that have driven people to seek alternative platforms.

This increase comes after the Brazilian Supreme Court suspended X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to comply with local content moderation policies.

The suspension of X in Brazil contributed to an earlier migration of 2 million new users to Bluesky in September. Since then, Bluesky’s user base has expanded from 9 million to over 15 million, with the majority of the new users hailing from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Bluesky’s CEO, Jay Graber, expressed enthusiasm for the platform’s growth.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone looking for a better social media experience,” said Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky.

Bluesky’s appeal lies in its decentralized structure, offering users greater control over their feeds. This model has attracted users dissatisfied with X, particularly in light of Elon Musk‘s ownership and his public support for President-elect Donald Trump. Many former X users are migrating to Bluesky due to concerns about Musk’s influence on the platform.

Some users have criticized the direction X has taken.

“It’s appalling that Elon Musk has transformed Twitter into a Trump propaganda machine, rife with disinformation and misinformation,” commented one user on Bluesky.

As Bluesky’s user base grows, it faces challenges unique to its rapid expansion. Despite its popularity, Bluesky is not yet profitable and currently operates without ads. Its business model remains under development. Nonetheless, its growth is perceived as a challenge to X’s dominance in the social media landscape.

X remains a significant presence with an estimated 318 million monthly active users, according to Sensor Tower. However, Bluesky’s rise suggests a shifting landscape in social media preferences, particularly among those seeking a platform with a progressive edge.

