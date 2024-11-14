Guardian Pulls Official Accounts from Musk’s X

The Guardian has announced it will no longer post on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter. The decision, affecting more than 80 of the publication’s official accounts with around 27 million followers, comes as the platform faces criticism over hosting content that the Guardian describes as “far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”

While Guardian journalists may still use X for newsgathering or share posts within articles, the organization’s editorial presence on the platform will cease. In its statement, the Guardian explained that coverage of the recent U.S. presidential election intensified concerns about content standards on X, with Musk’s influence allegedly affecting political discourse in ways that conflict with the publication’s values.

The Guardian is not alone in its departure from X. In 2023, NPR and PBS both withdrew after X labeled them “state-affiliated media.” More recently, the Berlin Film Festival, the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, and North Wales Police have also exited the platform, citing concerns about the increasing prevalence of hate speech and misinformation.

Guardian representatives emphasized that while social media can be a valuable tool, X has become a less effective channel for promoting its journalism. Instead, the publication invites readers to access news directly on its website, theguardian.com, rather than through X.

Responding to the decision, Musk dismissed the Guardian on X, calling it “irrelevant” and a “laboriously vile propaganda machine.” As the platform grapples with an ongoing shift in its content policies, more organizations may assess their relationship with X, adding further strain to the platform’s reputation under Musk’s leadership.

Featured Image courtesy of Matt Cardy/Getty Images

