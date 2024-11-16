DMR News

Ethereum ETFs Experience Net Positive Flows with Significant Contributions from BlackRock

The total investments into United States-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have shifted to a net positive, largely propelled by substantial inflows into BlackRock’s fund. This marks a significant milestone since the introduction of these ETFs in July.

On November 12, the combined efforts of nine spot Ether ETFs culminated in net inflows of $135.9 million. This followed a record-setting day on November 11, where a staggering $295 million was invested, as reported by Farside Investors. These consecutive days of positive flows have brought the total net balance for these nine funds to a net gain of $107.2 million for the first time since their inception.

Contrast in Fund Performances

While the net inflows have been impressive, they are particularly notable against the backdrop of $3.1 billion in net outflows from Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, which saw a reduction of $33.2 million during the same period. In stark contrast, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust achieved its second-largest inflow since its launch, amassing $131.4 million. This influx was only second to its record high of $266.5 million on July 23.

Other funds also saw positive movements:

  • The Bitwise Ethereum ETF attracted $17 million.
  • Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust garnered $12.7 million.
  • Minor inflows were recorded for Ark 21Shares and VanEck’s funds.

Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, highlighted the significance of BlackRock’s fund as one of the top six ETF launches in 2024, amassing $1.67 billion in total inflows without a single day of net outflows. He also pointed out the robust interest in the convergence of cryptocurrencies and ETFs, involving major asset managers, politicians, and regulators. According to Geraci, ETFs serve as a crucial bridge facilitating mainstream access to cryptocurrencies, a structure that, once fully established, offers no retreat.

The surge in Ethereum investments coincides with a 32% increase in ETH’s price over the past week, elevating its price to just above $3,400 on November 12 and pushing its market capitalization beyond $400 billion. Spot Bitcoin ETFs also witnessed substantial inflows, totaling $817.5 million on the same day.

Fund NameInflow on Nov 12Record InflowNotes
BlackRock’s iShares$131.4 million$266.5 millionSecond largest since launch
Bitwise Ethereum ETF$17 millionN/A
Grayscale Ethereum Trust-$33.2 millionN/AContinues outflow streak
Grayscale Ethereum Mini$12.7 millionN/A
Ark 21SharesMinor inflowsN/A
VanEckMinor inflowsN/A

This robust influx of capital into Ethereum-based ETFs not only underscores the growing investor confidence in cryptocurrency as an asset class but also signals a broader acceptance and integration of digital currencies into traditional investment portfolios.

The Future of Crypto and ETFs

The integration of cryptocurrencies into the ETF market represents a significant step towards mainstream financial adoption. As these investment vehicles become more entrenched, they will likely attract a wider array of institutional and retail investors, further solidifying crypto assets as a permanent fixture in the global investment landscape. This transition heralds a new era of financial innovation, where traditional and digital asset management converge, paving the way for a more diversified and dynamic investment environment.

