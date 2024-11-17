ePlane Secures $14M to Propel India’s Air Taxi Ambitions

ePlane, an Indian startup focused on electric air taxis, has raised a $14 million Series B funding round as it seeks to capitalize on the Indian government’s interest in developing air taxi infrastructure. Traffic congestion and inadequate transportation infrastructure have driven the government’s exploration of innovative solutions, including air taxis, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently suggesting that this new transport mode could soon become a reality. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also established regulations for vertiports, marking an early step in creating a pathway for air taxis in India.

Founded in 2019 by IIT Madras aerospace engineering professor Satya Chakravarthy, ePlane has developed the e200x, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle aimed at intra-city commutes. The aircraft boasts a compact 8-meter wingspan, allowing it to navigate tighter urban spaces, and can perform up to 60 short trips per day on a single charge. With a fare expected to be under double that of an Uber ride, ePlane’s solution could reduce travel times by up to 85%, according to Chakravarthy.

Distinct from many eVTOL vehicles, ePlane’s design employs a lift-plus-cruise configuration. This setup includes a winged architecture with vertical rotors, enabling both stability and efficiency in flight. Additionally, ePlane utilizes a proprietary technology, synergistic lift, which maintains compact wings through the use of vertical rotors during forward flight. Chakravarthy explained that this configuration provides reliable redundancy by balancing the aircraft’s weight between the wings and vertical rotors, crucial during transitions from vertical takeoff to forward flight.

Manufacturing for ePlane’s aircraft components, such as airframes, seats, and propellers, takes place at IIT Madras, with battery assembly also conducted onsite to optimize the aircraft’s center of gravity. The company plans to commercialize its air taxi by mid-to-late 2026, following certification and prototype testing in 2025.

The recent $14 million funding round was co-led by Speciale Invest and Singapore’s Antares Ventures, with contributions from Micelio Mobility, Naval Ravikant, Java Capital, Samarthya Investment Advisors, Redstart, and Anicut, valuing ePlane at $46 million post-money. This capital will be used to pursue global regulatory certifications and expand commercialization efforts.

ePlane, which currently employs over 100 people, aims to expand beyond India into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe, leveraging its success in India as a foundation for international growth.

Featured image courtesy of TechCrunch

Follow us for more updates on India’s ePlane.