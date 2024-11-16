SEC Greenlights Coincheck for Nasdaq Debut as First Japanese Crypto Exchange

Coincheck, a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange under the umbrella of Monex Group, is poised to mark a significant milestone by becoming the first Japanese crypto exchange to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, anticipated as early as December 10. This landmark event follows the approval of Coincheck’s listing application by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13.

Pathway to Nasdaq Listing

The journey to the Nasdaq began with Coincheck’s strategic decision to merge with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners (TBCP), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This merger, pivotal for Coincheck’s listing, enables it to maintain its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Monex Group while stepping onto the global stage. The SEC’s nod came after Coincheck filed a Form F-4 registration statement on November 7, which took effect on November 12, setting the stage for the next steps.

With the SEC’s clearance, TBCP is scheduled to hold a shareholder vote on December 5 to approve the merger. A favorable vote will finalize the business combination, leading to Coincheck’s official listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CNCK by December 10. This move is not just a win for Coincheck but is also expected to encourage other Japanese exchanges to consider similar paths, potentially paving the way for greater integration into international markets.

The successful listing of Coincheck on the Nasdaq would symbolize a deepening of global market integration and could act as a catalyst, inspiring other Japanese and international crypto firms to seek listings in the U.S. This is especially significant given the anticipated pro-crypto regulatory environment under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting a potentially more favorable climate for digital assets and blockchain technology in the U.S.

The SEC has been instrumental in shaping the crypto landscape in the U.S. through its rigorous oversight and regulatory measures, including the issuance of multiple Wells notices to crypto firms. Despite these stringent regulations, industry leaders like Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys, have voiced concerns. Speaking at Devcon 2024 in Thailand, Lubin criticized the SEC’s approach as restrictive to innovation within the crypto industry. Furthermore, Consensys has actively called for more supportive regulations for crypto and Web3 technologies, emphasizing the need for a regulatory evolution that fosters technological advancement without stifling innovation.

Date Event Nov 7, 2024 Coincheck files Form F-4 registration statement Nov 12, 2024 SEC approves Form F-4, making it effective Nov 13, 2024 SEC approves Coincheck’s application for Nasdaq listing Dec 5, 2024 Scheduled shareholder vote to approve merger with TBCP Dec 10, 2024 Anticipated official listing of Coincheck on Nasdaq

Implications of Coincheck’s Nasdaq Listing

Coincheck’s anticipated debut on the Nasdaq not only represents a milestone for the company and Japanese crypto exchanges but also signifies a broader shift towards global financial integration. This event could potentially set a precedent for other foreign exchanges contemplating entry into the U.S. market, influenced by a more supportive regulatory framework. As digital currencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance, the interplay between innovation and regulation will be crucial in shaping the future landscape of global finance.

