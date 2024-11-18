SurgeGraph Announces Black Friday Deals 2024

SurgeGraph, a leading AI content writing tool, today announced its Black Friday sale, offering up to 67% off its premium writing credits alongside an exclusive bonus credit program for both new and existing users.



Key Highlights of the Black Friday Sale



Up to 67% discount on AI writing credits

Bonus of 20 free monthly credits for three months (valued at $180)

Available from November 18 to December 2, 2024

The promotion represents SurgeGraph’s most aggressive pricing strategy yet, designed to make professional AI-powered content writing accessible to businesses and content writers of all sizes.

“This Black Friday, we’re not just offering discounts – we’re providing a comprehensive solution for businesses to scale their content production while maintaining quality,” said Sara, the spokesperson at SurgeGraph. “The combination of discounted credits and our bonus program gives users the resources they need to significantly expand their content strategy into 2025.”

All SurgeGraph users will continue to receive access to the platform’s premium features, including:

30 base monthly AI writing credits

Proprietary AI content humanization technology

Author Synthesis for consistent brand voice

Information Gain technology for unique content generation

GPT-4 integration for superior content quality

Advanced SEO optimization tools and internal linking features

The Black Friday promotion is currently live and available to both new and existing SurgeGraph users through the platform’s website. New users can immediately access these benefits upon signing up while existing users can purchase additional credits at a discounted rate through their dashboard.

For more information about SurgeGraph’s Black Friday promotion or to create an account, visit surgegraph.io.