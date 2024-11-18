DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

SurgeGraph Announces Black Friday Deals 2024

ByEthan Lin

Nov 18, 2024

SurgeGraph, a leading AI content writing tool, today announced its Black Friday sale, offering up to 67% off its premium writing credits alongside an exclusive bonus credit program for both new and existing users.


Key Highlights of the Black Friday Sale

  • Up to 67% discount on AI writing credits
  • Bonus of 20 free monthly credits for three months (valued at $180)
  • Available from November 18 to December 2, 2024

The promotion represents SurgeGraph’s most aggressive pricing strategy yet, designed to make professional AI-powered content writing accessible to businesses and content writers of all sizes.

“This Black Friday, we’re not just offering discounts – we’re providing a comprehensive solution for businesses to scale their content production while maintaining quality,” said Sara, the spokesperson at SurgeGraph. “The combination of discounted credits and our bonus program gives users the resources they need to significantly expand their content strategy into 2025.”

All SurgeGraph users will continue to receive access to the platform’s premium features, including:

  • 30 base monthly AI writing credits
  • Proprietary AI content humanization technology
  • Author Synthesis for consistent brand voice
  • Information Gain technology for unique content generation
  • GPT-4 integration for superior content quality
  • Advanced SEO optimization tools and internal linking features

The Black Friday promotion is currently live and available to both new and existing SurgeGraph users through the platform’s website. New users can immediately access these benefits upon signing up while existing users can purchase additional credits at a discounted rate through their dashboard.

For more information about SurgeGraph’s Black Friday promotion or to create an account, visit surgegraph.io.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Polish Presidential Candidate Pledges Support for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Nov 18, 2024 Dayne Lee
European Space Startup Secures $160M to Develop Reusable Space Capsule
Nov 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
Alibaba Beats Profit Forecast as China Faces Tepid Spending
Nov 18, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801