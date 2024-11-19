DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

Taiwan Seeks EU Economic Partnership to Boost Semiconductor Ties

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 19, 2024

Taiwan Seeks EU Economic Partnership to Boost Semiconductor Ties

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has called for the European Union to sign an economic partnership agreement with the island, highlighting its potential to deepen cooperation in critical sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Speaking at the Taiwan-EU Investment Forum in Taipei on Monday, Lai emphasized the shared values of democracy between the two sides and the urgency of building secure global supply chains amid rising authoritarian threats.

Taiwan, diplomatically isolated and excluded from most international agreements, sees a trade deal with the EU as both politically and economically significant. For its part, the EU has been positioning Taiwan as a “like-minded” partner under the European Chips Act. This initiative aims to expand semiconductor production in Europe and reduce dependency on Asian supply chains, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

Lai proposed that an economic partnership agreement could establish a strong institutional framework to enhance collaboration in semiconductors, AI, and other innovative fields. “This would not only make both our economies more resilient and secure but also ensure the stable operation of global supply chains,” he stated.

Taiwan’s semiconductor sector has already anchored its investments in the EU. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) recently launched a major chip plant in Dresden, Germany. The facility is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting European industries, particularly automakers. Lai highlighted the need for further agreements to strengthen economic resilience and deepen ties.

The EU, while praising its relationship with Taiwan, has yet to indicate any plans for a formal economic partnership agreement. In a video message to the investment forum, Maria Martin-Prat, deputy head of the European Commission’s trade division, referred to Taiwan as “a vibrant democracy with an open economy” and described it as a trusted partner for promoting economic security. However, she stopped short of committing to discussions on a partnership agreement.

Taiwan’s efforts to secure trade agreements reflect its broader strategy to strengthen international ties. Last year, the island signed an Enhanced Trade Partnership with Britain and has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). These initiatives signal Taiwan’s intent to enhance its role in global trade despite diplomatic hurdles.

Featured image courtesy of The Boston Globe

Follow us for more updates on Taiwan’s partnership efforts.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

SurgeGraph Announces Black Friday Deals 2024
Nov 18, 2024 Ethan Lin
Polish Presidential Candidate Pledges Support for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Nov 18, 2024 Dayne Lee
European Space Startup Secures $160M to Develop Reusable Space Capsule
Nov 18, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801