Crypto.com to Offer Equities Trading to Australians After Acquiring Fintek

Crypto.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has made a significant move by acquiring Australian brokerage and trading firm Fintek Securities, enabling the platform to offer traditional financial products to users in Australia. This acquisition marks a major milestone for the Singapore-based exchange, allowing it to provide equities trading and other traditional financial services to both Australian and international markets.

Fintek, which is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence, is a well-established player in the Australian financial landscape. With this acquisition, Crypto.com gains access to a broader range of services, allowing it to expand its offerings to include equities trading on both Australian and international stock exchanges. This includes platforms such as the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), London Stock Exchange (LSE), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and Nasdaq.

Vakul Talwar, Crypto.com’s general manager for Australia, described the acquisition as a “huge step” for the company, highlighting how it will allow the exchange to integrate traditional financial products with its existing cryptocurrency services. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, creating a seamless platform for users to manage a diverse range of investment assets across different classes. This move is seen as a step toward offering users more comprehensive financial services under one roof, integrating digital currencies and traditional assets.

The acquisition of Fintek Securities by Crypto.com will not only enable equities trading but also broaden the exchange’s financial product offerings. Crypto.com users in Australia will now be able to access deposit products, derivatives, securities, foreign exchange (FX), and managed investment schemes. This expanded service suite means that Crypto.com will compete more directly with traditional brokerage firms, while simultaneously providing access to cryptocurrencies and digital asset trading, allowing customers to manage both their traditional and crypto investments from a single platform.

“This will enable us to launch equities trading on Australian and international exchanges, including but not limited to the ASX, LSE, NYSE, and Nasdaq,” said Talwar. The addition of traditional equities and foreign exchange products aims to appeal to a broader audience, including those more familiar with traditional finance who may be hesitant to invest in cryptocurrencies.

In Australia, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are legal for trade, spending, and holding. However, merchants are not required to accept digital currencies as payment for goods or services. This legal framework makes Australia a relatively crypto-friendly nation, positioning it as a key market for exchanges like Crypto.com as they expand their services. While there is no immediate obligation for local businesses to adopt crypto payments, the increasing acceptance and regulatory clarity could pave the way for wider adoption in the coming years.

Despite Australia’s relatively favorable stance on cryptocurrencies, the country has been taking steps to establish a clearer regulatory framework for the sector. In August 2022, the Australian government announced that it was consulting with industry players, investors, and stakeholders to develop a regulatory framework for crypto assets. As of now, this work is ongoing, but the government’s openness to input and collaboration has been seen as a positive sign for the industry.

At the AFR Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in Sydney on September 23, 2023, ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland indicated that the regulator was preparing new guidance requiring crypto exchanges to obtain financial services licenses. This move is intended to ensure greater oversight and consumer protection within the crypto industry. Crypto.com, in turn, has been proactive in working with the Australian government and ASIC to help shape the regulatory landscape. Talwar expressed that while there is still limited guidance on crypto regulations in Australia, Crypto.com is committed to working closely with authorities to comply with emerging regulations and to operate as a responsible player in the market.

“We are working very closely with the government and ASIC, doing what we can as a responsible local industry player,” Talwar said. This proactive stance is important as the company looks to ensure compliance with future regulatory changes while continuing to expand its presence in Australia and beyond.

This move follows Crypto.com’s previous strategic acquisition of Watchdog Capital, a U.S.-registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announced on October 31. This acquisition allows Crypto.com to offer stocks and equity options to eligible traders in the U.S., further expanding its offerings in the American market. The combination of these acquisitions indicates Crypto.com’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a global financial powerhouse capable of providing a wide range of traditional financial products alongside digital assets.

Event Date Description Acquisition of Fintek Securities Nov. 2024 Enables equities trading and traditional financial products in Australia Acquisition of Watchdog Capital Oct. 2024 Allows offering of stocks and equity options to U.S. traders Traditional Financial Product Expansion Nov. 2024 Launches equities, derivatives, foreign exchange, and managed investment schemes

Building a Bridge Between Digital and Traditional Finance

Crypto.com’s recent move to acquire Fintek Securities and expand its offerings in Australia is a strategic effort to bridge the gap between traditional financial products and digital assets. By combining equities trading with cryptocurrency services, Crypto.com is positioning itself as a one-stop financial platform. As digital currencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance, the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology could reshape the way we think about investing. However, navigating the regulatory landscape in multiple countries remains a challenge. The success of this approach will depend on how well exchanges can comply with emerging regulations while continuing to innovate in the rapidly evolving financial sector.

The expansion into traditional financial products could be a turning point for the broader cryptocurrency industry, signaling that digital assets are no longer just a niche market but are becoming a fundamental component of the global financial ecosystem. However, whether this growth will continue depends on the stability of the regulatory environment and how quickly institutions can adapt to the integration of blockchain technology with traditional financial markets.

Featured image credit: tirachardz via Freepik

