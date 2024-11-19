DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Study Reveals X Algorithm Favors Musk and Republicans

ByHilary Ong

Nov 19, 2024

Study Reveals X Algorithm Favors Musk and Republicans

Elon Musk’s social platform, X, may have made algorithmic changes to amplify his posts and those of other conservative figures following his endorsement of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, according to a recent study by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT).

The research, led by QUT associate professor Timothy Graham and Monash University professor Mark Andrejevic, analyzed Musk’s engagement metrics before and after his public endorsement of Trump in July. They found a striking increase in visibility for Musk’s posts starting around July 13th, with views jumping by 138% and retweets by 238%. These figures far exceeded the general engagement growth seen across X during the same period.

The researchers observed similar, albeit smaller, boosts in engagement for other Republican-leaning accounts they studied. This suggests what the study describes as “platform-level changes” in X’s algorithm, potentially favoring certain users and political viewpoints.

The findings echo earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post about possible right-leaning biases in X’s algorithms. While previous analyses hinted at preferential treatment for Musk’s account, this new study focuses on specific data points that align with his endorsement of Trump.

However, the researchers acknowledge certain limitations. Since X discontinued its Academic API, they had access to a reduced dataset. While they saw no signs of missing data, they cautioned that their analysis might not include every relevant post, leaving room for further investigation.

This study adds to ongoing concerns about transparency and bias in X’s algorithm, particularly under Musk’s leadership. The platform, which has faced criticism for policy and operational changes since Musk’s takeover, continues to be scrutinized for its impact on public discourse.

Featured Image courtesy of Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Crypto.com to Offer Equities Trading to Australians After Acquiring Fintek
Nov 19, 2024 Dayne Lee
Taiwan Seeks EU Economic Partnership to Boost Semiconductor Ties
Nov 19, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
SurgeGraph Announces Black Friday Deals 2024
Nov 18, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801