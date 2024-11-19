Study Reveals X Algorithm Favors Musk and Republicans

Elon Musk’s social platform, X, may have made algorithmic changes to amplify his posts and those of other conservative figures following his endorsement of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, according to a recent study by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT).

The research, led by QUT associate professor Timothy Graham and Monash University professor Mark Andrejevic, analyzed Musk’s engagement metrics before and after his public endorsement of Trump in July. They found a striking increase in visibility for Musk’s posts starting around July 13th, with views jumping by 138% and retweets by 238%. These figures far exceeded the general engagement growth seen across X during the same period.

The researchers observed similar, albeit smaller, boosts in engagement for other Republican-leaning accounts they studied. This suggests what the study describes as “platform-level changes” in X’s algorithm, potentially favoring certain users and political viewpoints.

The findings echo earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post about possible right-leaning biases in X’s algorithms. While previous analyses hinted at preferential treatment for Musk’s account, this new study focuses on specific data points that align with his endorsement of Trump.

However, the researchers acknowledge certain limitations. Since X discontinued its Academic API, they had access to a reduced dataset. While they saw no signs of missing data, they cautioned that their analysis might not include every relevant post, leaving room for further investigation.

This study adds to ongoing concerns about transparency and bias in X’s algorithm, particularly under Musk’s leadership. The platform, which has faced criticism for policy and operational changes since Musk’s takeover, continues to be scrutinized for its impact on public discourse.

Featured Image courtesy of Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

