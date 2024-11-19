Huawei Opens Pre-Orders for Mate 70 Ahead of Big Event

Huawei Technologies has started accepting pre-orders for its latest Mate 70 smartphone model. The announcement, made on the company’s official WeChat account on Monday, marks a new chapter for the tech giant as it continues to solidify its presence in the premium smartphone market.

The company also revealed plans to host a Mate brand event on November 26. While details remain under wraps, the event is widely expected to showcase Huawei’s newest smartphone lineup. As of Monday, Huawei’s online store began accepting reservations for the Mate 70 and its two Pro versions. Notably, the pre-orders do not require a deposit, and pricing details are yet to be disclosed.

Huawei’s Mate 70 series follows the success of last year’s Mate 60 phones, which marked the company’s return to the 5G premium market. Featuring domestically manufactured semiconductors, the Mate 60 lineup was celebrated as a significant achievement in China, especially in light of U.S. sanctions. These sanctions, imposed since 2019, have restricted Huawei’s access to advanced American chips and technology.

By leveraging domestic innovation, Huawei continues to navigate challenges and appeal to consumers seeking high-performance smartphones. The Mate 70’s pre-order launch signals Huawei’s ongoing resilience in an evolving global tech landscape.

Featured image courtesy of South China Morning Post

Follow us for more updates on Huawei’s Mate 70.