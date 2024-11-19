DOJ Wants Google to Sell Chrome in Antitrust Crackdown

The Justice Department is stepping up its antitrust fight against Google, and Chrome might be the first to go. Bloomberg reports that DOJ lawyers are asking a federal judge to force Google to sell its Chrome browser. Regulators argue that Chrome, which commands about 61 percent of the U.S. browser market according to StatCounter, is a major tool Google uses to prop up its search monopoly.

This push follows an August ruling where Judge Amit Mehta found Google guilty of breaking antitrust laws in search and search advertising. Officials are now looking to dismantle what they see as structural advantages that keep competition out of reach, and Chrome is at the center of their case. The DOJ says it’s a key entry point for users into Google Search, allowing the company to tightly integrate its browser with its search business. This cross-promotion, they argue, limits opportunities for competitors and keeps Google’s dominance locked in place.

DOJ’s Broader Antitrust Agenda

But the government’s plans don’t stop at Chrome. Officials are reportedly preparing a laundry list of recommendations aimed at curbing Google’s influence. These include separating Android from its search and Google Play services, forcing Google to share more data with advertisers, and even giving websites more control over how their content is used in Google’s AI models. The DOJ also wants to outlaw the kind of exclusive deals that were key to building Google’s search dominance.

Google isn’t taking this lightly. Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company’s VP of Regulatory Affairs, slammed the proposals as a “radical agenda” that goes way beyond the scope of the case. Google’s not new to regulatory battles, but if the DOJ gets its way, this one could hit a lot closer to home.

If the judge backs the DOJ’s proposals, it could mean major changes not just for Google but for the entire tech ecosystem. A Chrome spin-off would alter the way millions of people interact with the web, and the proposed measures for Android and AI could ripple across the industry. For now, all eyes are on the courtroom as Google faces the biggest antitrust showdown in its history.

Featured Image courtesy of S3studio/Getty Images

