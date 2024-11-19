States Push Congress to Pass the Kids Online Safety Act

Thirty-two state attorneys general are calling on Congress to prioritize the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) before the current session wraps up. The bipartisan coalition argues that social media platforms are fueling a youth mental health crisis by designing addictive features and profiting off minors’ data.

In an open letter addressed to congressional leaders, the attorneys general stress that KOSA would bring “better safeguards for minors online.” The signatories, including leaders from New York, Florida, and New Mexico, want a vote before the end of 2024 and a final version that won’t restrict states from adding tougher protections.

The Stakes Behind KOSA

The Senate passed KOSA in July with overwhelming support (91-3), but the bill stalled in the House, where lawmakers raised concerns about free speech and federal overreach. Critics say the legislation’s “duty of care” provision—requiring platforms to reduce harm caused by content promoting issues like eating disorders, could easily be twisted to censor content.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also expressed doubts, calling the Senate’s version “very problematic.” Meanwhile, bipartisan support remains fragile, with both parties divided over how the bill might affect content moderation.

Social Media Under Fire

Attorneys general say the need for KOSA is urgent. Ongoing lawsuits against Meta, TikTok, and other tech giants show how platforms are allegedly harming minors. More than a dozen states, along with Washington, D.C., recently sued TikTok, accusing it of exploiting young users and misleading the public about its risks.

New York Attorney General Letitia James highlighted how KOSA could strengthen state efforts. “This is not a partisan issue,” she said, “but about protecting kids and making sure government can act effectively at all levels.”

The proposed legislation would set default safety settings for minors, allow parents to opt out of addictive features, and give them tools to monitor harmful behaviors.

Despite its potential impact, KOSA is running out of time. Congress’s lame-duck session leaves only a few weeks for action, and passing any version of the bill remains an uphill battle.

While the letter from attorneys general adds pressure, it’s unclear if that will be enough to overcome concerns in the House—or to push Congress to prioritize child safety amid broader political disputes.

Featured Image courtesy of Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

