Chicago Home Tutor Expands Team to Meet Demand for Special Education Tutors in Chicago

Chicago Home Tutor has announced the creation of additional part-time positions across the city and its suburbs in order to meet the growing demand for specialized private tutors in Chicago. In order to provide targeted, one-on-one tutoring for students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, the organization is looking for experienced special education tutors. This includes providing help for students who have specific learning requirements, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorders and dyslexia.

Nearly 14% of kids in the United States are currently receiving special education assistance, as indicated by the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics. This trend can be observed on a national scale and on the local level, as parents are increasingly looking for individualized support outside of the classroom. The expansion of Chicago Home Tutor answers these demands by providing evidence-based tutoring from the comfort of the client’s own home in order to cater to a wide range of learning requirements.

“Our goal is to expand access to private tutors in Chicago, particularly for students who benefit from special education support,” said Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor. “By hiring experienced teachers with a range of proven skills, we aim to help more students reach their academic potential and thrive in their education.”

Convenience and Flexible Scheduling

New hires will benefit from flexible work hours, with options for after-school or weekend tutoring. Certified teachers with LBS1 endorsements may also qualify for daytime roles in private schools within the Chicago area. To reduce commute times, student placements are arranged to ensure tutors’ assignments are within a quick drive of their home or workplace.

For additional information on applying to join Chicago Home Tutor, visit chicagohometutor.com/join

Chicago Home Tutor helps its staff with complete administrative services, including client correspondence, invoicing, and payments, thereby freeing instructors to concentrate on delivering top-notch education. Experienced managers also assist tutors in overcoming obstacles that could develop during student involvement, therefore guaranteeing a conducive environment for students and tutors alike.

Profile of the Candidate and Application Procedure

Chicago Home Tutors’ special education positions call for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of teaching or tutoring experience. Though not essential, a Professional Educator License is generally encouraged. The company welcomes candidates with background in evidence-based literacy programs (e.g., Orton-Gillingham, Wilson Reading), high school STEM, behavioral learning, and executive functioning.

Interested candidates could apply via the Chicago Home Tutor website via an online form. In addition to this, the selection procedure comprises a 30-minute phone interview, reference checks, and background searches.

About Chicago Home Tutor

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC and today represents the leading company in Chicago supporting diverse learners, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a rich pool of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative method of pairing students and tutors ensures that each student works with a tutor who can home in on their specific needs and learning styles. This tailored approach serves students whose needs might otherwise go unmet, ensuring that they meet their educational goals while benefiting from increased self-confidence and feelings of accomplishment.