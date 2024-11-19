Koenigsberg & Associates Expands with New Brooklyn Office

Koenigsberg & Associates, a leading personal injury law firm in New York City, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in the heart of Brooklyn. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to serving injury victims throughout the borough.

The new office, located at 280 Flatbush Ave, Suite #2, Brooklyn, NY 11217, will open its doors on November 18, 2024. This strategic location will allow Koenigsberg & Associates to better serve clients in Brooklyn and the surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in the Flatbush community,” said Paul Koenigsberg, managing partner of Koenigsberg & Associates. “This expansion allows us to provide more accessible legal representation to injury victims in need, right in their neighborhood. Our goal has always been to fight for the rights of injury victims, and this new location reaffirms our commitment to being there for our clients when they need us most.”

The new office will offer a full range of personal injury legal services, including:

Car and truck accident claims

Pedestrian accidents

Commercial vehicle accidents

Bike accidents

Slip and fall cases

Construction accidents

Wrongful death claims

Access-a-Ride

School Bus accidents

With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of dedicated attorneys, the new Flatbush office is equipped to handle complex cases and provide personalized attention to each client.

Koenigsberg & Associates has a proven track record of success, having secured millions of dollars in recoveries and settlements for their clients. The team is dedicated to client satisfaction and 24/7 availability have made them a trusted name in personal injury law throughout New York City.

For more information about Koenigsberg & Associates or to schedule a free consultation, please call (929) 543-5181 or contact us on our website.

About Koenigsberg & Associates

Koenigsberg & Associates is a respected personal injury law firm with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims in New York City. With a track record of successful settlements and verdicts, the Koenigsberg team is dedicated to providing compassionate, aggressive representation to those who have been harmed due to the negligence of others.