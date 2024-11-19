DMR News

CheapGlobalSMS Launches Advanced Bulk SMS Solutions with Instant Delivery and Crypto Payment Options

Nov 19, 2024

Australia, October 29, 2024CheapGlobalSMS, a trusted bulk SMS platform, has introduced innovative enhancements to its global SMS services, empowering businesses to send affordable, instant bulk SMS messages with immediate delivery confirmation. This new platform upgrade, featuring the ability to send bulk SMS with crypto, enables businesses worldwide to streamline communication using a secure, real-time SMS solution.

Additionally, from CheapGlobalSMS platform, you can instantly buy virtual number online and pay with crypto for OTP verification of Whatsapp, Telegram, and other services, as well as receiving 2-way SMS.

CheapGlobalSMS offers coverage in over 200 countries, helping businesses avoid delays and streamline communication with a reliable bulk SMS platform. This service is particularly well-suited for companies relying on fast SMS delivery for two-way messaging, OTP SMS service provider functions, and instant notifications.

Enhanced Platform Capabilities for Global Bulk SMS Solutions

CheapGlobalSMS has significantly upgraded its SMPP and SMS API provider capabilities, allowing businesses to integrate seamlessly and deliver SMS messages across borders efficiently. The platform features support for OTP SMS service delivery and real-time reporting, catering to sectors such as e-commerce, banking, and customer support.

“Our platform is designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking affordable, reliable bulk SMS solutions,” said Ibukun Oladipo, founder of CheapGlobalSMS. “With added support for crypto payments and expanded API integrations, we aim to give businesses the flexibility to manage their communications effectively.”

About CheapGlobalSMS

Founded in Australia, CheapGlobalSMS is a pioneering provider of global bulk SMS solutions. Specializing in instant message delivery, SMS API provider integration, and OTP messaging, CheapGlobalSMS offers affordable and efficient services with global reach.

