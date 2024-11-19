Goldman Sachs to Spin Out Crypto Platform

Goldman Sachs is setting the stage to spin out its cryptocurrency platform into a separate entity dedicated to creating and trading financial instruments on blockchain networks, as reported by Bloomberg on November 18. The investment bank is currently in discussions with potential partners to enhance the platform’s capabilities and innovate new offerings, according to Mathew McDermott, Goldman’s global head of digital assets.

Among the strategic partners reportedly involved is Tradeweb Markets, a prominent electronic trading platform. McDermott highlighted that the proposed spinout is anticipated to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals. Although still in the preliminary stages, the plans suggest a significant move towards leveraging blockchain technology for financial services.

McDermott expressed a vision for the new entity that emphasizes industry ownership, noting, “It’s in the best interest of the market to have something that is industry-owned.” This approach is aimed at fostering a collaborative environment that could drive innovation and standardization in blockchain-based financial services.

Goldman Sachs’ Foray into Tokenization and Crypto Markets

In July, McDermott revealed that Goldman Sachs was preparing to launch three new tokenization products in the United States and Europe, spurred by a noticeable uptick in client interest in cryptocurrencies. The new offerings are expected to focus on creating marketplaces for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and will target the “fund complex” in the United States and European debt markets.

The investment bank’s strategy involves targeting financial institutions rather than retail investors, with a clear preference for permissioned blockchains. The envisioned RWA marketplace aims to stand out by offering rapid execution speeds and the ability to use a broader array of assets as collateral.

The “renewed momentum in crypto” McDermott referred to has been partly driven by the expansion of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for digital assets. Since January, when U.S. regulators approved multiple Bitcoin ETFs, the market has seen significant growth. This was followed by regulatory approval for several spot Ether ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges in July.

Goldman Sachs has actively participated in this market, becoming one of the largest buyers of BTC ETFs in 2024. The demand for tokenized RWAs, especially those offering low-risk yields such as Treasury bills and other money market instruments, has surged. Tokenized U.S. treasury debt, for example, had approximately $2.4 billion in total value locked as of November 14, according to RWA.xyz.

The spinout of Goldman Sachs’ crypto platform marks a significant milestone in the integration of blockchain technology with traditional financial markets. By creating a new company focused on blockchain financial services, Goldman Sachs is positioning itself at the forefront of this emerging sector. The move not only reflects the growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology but also highlights the potential for these technologies to transform aspects of the financial industry.

Event Description Date Regulatory Approvals Received green light for Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in the US. Jan & July 2024 Launch of Tokenization Products Introduction of three new tokenization products targeting RWAs in the US and Europe. July 2024 Increase in Tokenized Treasury Debt $2.4 billion in total value locked in tokenized U.S. treasury debt. Nov 14, 2024 Strategic Partnership with Tradeweb Markets Partnership aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the new blockchain entity. Nov 18, 2024 Discussion of Spinout Goldman Sachs plans to spin out its crypto platform into a new company focused on blockchain financial services. Nov 18, 2024

Goldman Sachs’ decision to spin out its cryptocurrency platform into a standalone company dedicated to blockchain financial services is not just a strategic move; it’s a testament to the transformative potential of blockchain technology in the financial sector. As blockchain continues to mature, its integration into mainstream finance could revolutionize how we think about and interact with money, from trading securities to managing loan agreements.

This initiative could set a precedent for other major institutions, signaling that blockchain is not merely a disruptive technology but a foundational one for the future of finance. By adopting blockchain, Goldman Sachs and others could lead a wave of innovation that makes financial services more efficient, transparent, and accessible. This is a pivotal moment for the finance industry, and the success of such ventures could dictate the pace and direction of blockchain adoption globally.

Featured image credit: Marco Pak Pasqualotto via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR