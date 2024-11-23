Threads Takes Aim at Bluesky with Custom Feed Rollout

Meta has officially rolled out custom feeds for Threads, following a swift testing phase that began just last week. The feature, now available to all users, enables greater personalization by allowing the creation of topic-based feeds alongside the default algorithmic “For You” feed.

To create a custom feed, users can search for keywords, tap the three-dot menu next to the search bar, and select the “Create new feed” option. Threads also lets users refine feeds by adding multiple topics or specific profiles, offering significant flexibility. Notably, Threads allows the creation of up to 128 custom feeds, making it a robust tool for organizing content.

This development marks a direct response to growing competition from Bluesky, which pioneered custom feeds and has seen a surge in user growth. Bluesky recently crossed 20 million users, with CEO Jay Graber noting that the platform gained over a million users daily in recent days. However, Threads holds a commanding lead with more than 275 million users globally and a comparable growth rate, as Instagram chief Adam Mosseri highlighted.

Threads’ custom feed creation process is also simpler than Bluesky’s, making it more user-friendly. One user reported creating a topic-specific feed in mere seconds on Threads, whereas Bluesky’s system was described as more complex.

The quick rollout highlights Meta’s urgency in maintaining Threads’ dominance amid escalating competition. While Bluesky continues to gain traction, Threads’ larger user base and streamlined features may offer it a competitive edge.

Featured image courtesy of Search Engine Journal

