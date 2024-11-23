DMR News

Comcast to Spin Off Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango, and Cable Networks Into a New Public Company

Nov 23, 2024

Comcast is restructuring its portfolio by spinning off a group of NBCUniversal’s cable networks and digital assets into a new independent, publicly traded company.

The move, announced Wednesday, includes channels such as MSNBC, SYFY, USA Network, CNBC, E!, Oxygen, and Golf Channel. Digital properties like Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, and GolfNow will also transition to the new entity, temporarily referred to as “SpinCo.”

Comcast Retains Core Operation

While Comcast retains core operations like NBC, Peacock, Universal Studios, Telemundo, Bravo, and its theme parks, the spun-off businesses collectively generated approximately $7 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. Comcast envisions the transition, set to complete within a year, as a “tax-free spin-off” that will be neutral to its leverage position but accretive to revenue growth.

The restructuring comes as cable TV, historically seen as a stagnant business, faces challenges from the rise of streaming platforms. Comcast positions SpinCo as an agile player in this evolving landscape, with “significant scale” and a robust portfolio spanning news, sports, and entertainment. Comcast highlights SpinCo’s potential for financial flexibility, shareholder value enhancement, and new growth opportunities.

Some might view this bold strategy as a calculated gamble. While SpinCo offers clear opportunities for growth and operational independence, the declining appeal of traditional cable networks raises questions about its long-term viability in a streaming-dominated market.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh noted, “This transaction positions both SpinCo and NBCUniversal to play offense in a changing media landscape.” He emphasized the potential for synergy within the broader Comcast ecosystem, citing its world-class content, technology, and intellectual property.

Mark Lazarus, currently chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, is set to lead SpinCo as its chief executive officer.

Some analysts view the move as a way for Comcast to offload assets perceived as less valuable in the streaming era. However, Comcast counters this narrative, asserting that SpinCo’s diverse offerings and operational independence make it well-suited for success. The newly independent company is expected to maintain ties with NBCUniversal, fostering continued collaboration.

Featured Image courtesy of SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

