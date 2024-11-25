Microsoft Halts Windows 11 Update After Ubisoft Game Crashes

Microsoft has confirmed that its Windows 11 version 24H2 update is causing problems for some Ubisoft games, including crashes and black screens. In response, the company has halted the update’s rollout for devices with the affected games installed while working on a solution with Ubisoft, Bleeping Computer reports.

The issue, reported by users shortly after the update’s release, affects several popular titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Players have encountered various problems ranging from games becoming unresponsive to displays showing only black screens during startup, loading, or gameplay.

Ubisoft has already issued a temporary fix for Star Wars Outlaws to address crashing, but Microsoft noted that players may still face lingering performance issues. In light of these challenges, Microsoft has implemented a “compatibility hold” for devices with these games installed. Affected devices will not be offered the Windows 11 24H2 update through the standard Windows Update channel.

On its support blog, Microsoft urged users to avoid manually installing the update via the Windows Installation Assistant or media creation tools until the problem is resolved. “To safeguard your Windows update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed,” the company stated.

For now, players eager to avoid potential interruptions are advised to delay updates while monitoring Microsoft’s support page for progress updates.

This situation highlights the importance of addressing compatibility issues early in the testing phase. Reports of crashes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora were raised months before the update’s release, suggesting areas for improvement in the pre-release testing process. While Microsoft’s compatibility hold prevents further disruptions, refining testing protocols could reduce such incidents and ensure smoother update rollouts in the future.

Featured Image courtesy of Anadolu Agency

Follow us for more tech news updates.