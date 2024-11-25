DMR News

Apple Revisits the Idea of an Apple-Branded TV

ByHilary Ong

Nov 25, 2024

Apple is once again toying with the idea of manufacturing its own television set, according to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While the company has long considered entering the TV market, no Apple-branded TV has materialized yet. Over the years, high costs and slim profit margins have deterred the tech giant from pursuing this path.

Speculation around an Apple TV began over a decade ago. Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder, had reportedly claimed he’d “finally cracked” the concept for a television before his death in 2011. Despite those remarks, Apple shelved the idea, focusing instead on its set-top box, the Apple TV 4K, and integrating its streaming services with third-party televisions.

According to Gurman, Apple previously developed prototypes of a large-screen TV that doubled as a touchscreen Mac or iPad. However, the project was halted due to market realities, including the high costs of production and the reluctance of consumers to frequently replace televisions. The idea resurfaced in 2019 but was again set aside in favor of expanding Apple’s streaming app to other platforms.

Now, as Apple broadens its smart home ambitions, the prospect of an Apple-branded TV has reemerged. Reports suggest Apple is designing a wall-mounted tablet-like device that could integrate with other Apple products, potentially running on homeOS and featuring a more advanced Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. This device appears to resemble a Google Nest Hub but with Apple’s ecosystem advantages.

The company’s smart home innovations don’t stop there. Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple analyst, recently reported that Apple may be developing a smart home camera, as well as a larger HomePod with new functionalities. Gurman also hinted at a futuristic iMac-sized HomePod with a robotic arm that tracks users around the room.

While Apple’s focus on ecosystem integration has driven success in other markets, entering the television space poses unique challenges. The industry’s low-margin dynamics contrast sharply with Apple’s premium pricing strategy. However, if the company can find a way to reimagine how televisions integrate into smart homes, much like it has done with other products, it could carve out a niche that makes the effort worthwhile.

Despite these advancements, industry observers remain cautious about Apple’s ability to break into the TV market. The competitive landscape dominated by established players like Samsung and Sony, coupled with Apple’s history of pulling back from ambitious hardware projects, keeps this development uncertain. Much like the long-rumored Apple Car, the Apple TV could remain an idea rather than a reality.

For now, Apple fans will have to wait and see whether the company moves forward with its vision for an Apple-branded TV or continues to focus on its growing smart home ecosystem.

Featured Image courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

