DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Tesla and Rivian Near Resolution in Trade Secrets Lawsuit

ByHilary Ong

Nov 25, 2024

Tesla and Rivian Near Resolution in Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Tesla and Rivian are moving toward resolving a long-standing legal dispute over allegations of employee poaching and trade secret theft. Tesla, which initiated the lawsuit in 2020, recently informed a California judge that the two companies have reached a “conditional” settlement. A dismissal of the case is expected by December 24, according to Bloomberg.

The lawsuit stems from claims by Tesla that Rivian engaged in targeted recruitment of Tesla employees and encouraged them to take proprietary information upon leaving. Tesla identified what it described as an “alarming pattern,” accusing Rivian of obtaining “highly valuable, confidential information” through three employees who joined Rivian from Tesla. Rivian has consistently denied these allegations, calling them “baseless” and arguing that Tesla’s legal action was an attempt to impede Rivian’s progress and intimidate potential defectors from Tesla.

Earlier this year, a California judge denied Rivian’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and tentatively ruled that the case could proceed to trial. A trial had initially been scheduled for March 2025, with Tesla’s lawsuit accusing Rivian of intentional misconduct and seeking damages. However, the recent conditional settlement signals that the case could conclude without a courtroom battle.

While Tesla has not issued a comment on the potential resolution, Rivian has also refrained from discussing the litigation publicly. If the dismissal proceeds as expected, it could mark the end of a four-year legal confrontation between two electric vehicle industry leaders.

Featured Image courtesy of Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Huawei Targets 100,000 Apps on HarmonyOS Within a Year
Nov 25, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Apple Revisits the Idea of an Apple-Branded TV
Nov 25, 2024 Hilary Ong
Microsoft Halts Windows 11 Update After Ubisoft Game Crashes
Nov 25, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801