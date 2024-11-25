Nvidia CEO Addresses Impact of US Policy on Tech Innovation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed optimism about the continuity of global cooperation in technology despite potential shifts in U.S. export controls under the next administration. Speaking in Hong Kong on Saturday, Huang emphasized the long-standing tradition of global collaboration in math and science, which he described as critical to societal and scientific progress.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of ongoing U.S. export restrictions on advanced computing products, initially imposed by former President Donald Trump and upheld by President Joe Biden, citing national security concerns. These policies have required Nvidia to adapt its product offerings for the Chinese market.

Huang stated, “Open science in global collaboration, cooperation across math and science has been around for a very long time. It is the foundation of social advancement and scientific advancement.” While uncertain about future U.S. policies, Huang assured that Nvidia would continue to comply with regulations while advancing its technology and supporting customers worldwide.

The remarks were made during Huang’s visit to Hong Kong, where he received an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. During a fireside chat with the university’s Council Chairman Harry Sham, Huang addressed the energy demands of graphics processing units (GPUs), the cornerstone of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. He argued that the energy used to power AI advancements benefits humanity, stating, “If the world uses more energy to power the AI factories of the world, we are a better world when that happens.”

Huang also highlighted the transformative potential of AI, emphasizing its role in inference rather than just training. He cited examples such as discovering carbon storage methods, designing advanced wind turbines, and developing new materials for energy storage. He encouraged innovative thinking about AI infrastructure, proposing the placement of AI supercomputers off-grid, powered by sustainable energy in remote areas.

“My hopes and dreams are that, in the end, what we all see is that using energy for intelligence is the best use of energy we can imagine,” Huang said.

Earlier in the day, Huang addressed graduates after receiving his honorary degree, describing the era of AI as a transformative period in computing. He urged students to embrace the opportunities presented by this “new computing era,” which he said would redefine industries and scientific fields. “The greatest challenges of our time, unimaginable challenges to overcome in the past, all of a sudden seem possible to tackle,” he remarked.

At 61, Huang reflected on the opportunities of the current era, stating, “The whole world is reset. You’re at the starting lines with everybody else. An industry is being reinvented. You now have the instruments necessary to advance science in so many different fields.”

