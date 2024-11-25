Indian Authorities Dismiss Apple’s Effort to Stop Antitrust Probe

India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has dismissed Apple’s appeal to pause an investigation report that accuses the tech giant of violating competition laws. This decision allows the ongoing antitrust proceedings to continue, according to an internal CCI document.

The case stems from a 2021 complaint by the Indian nonprofit Together We Fight Society (TWFS), alleging Apple abused its dominant market position to disadvantage app developers, users, and payment processors on its iOS platform. Apple has consistently denied the allegations, arguing that it is a minor player in India’s smartphone market, which is dominated by Google’s Android.

A Complicated Dispute Over Investigation Reports

In August, Apple challenged the CCI for allegedly revealing confidential commercial information, including details linked to Match Group, the parent company of Tinder. Apple argued these elements should have been redacted. The regulator responded by recalling the initial reports, instructing parties to destroy all copies, and issuing revised versions.

However, Apple filed a fresh complaint in November, accusing TWFS of not complying with the directive to destroy the old reports. The company requested that the CCI penalize TWFS and withhold the revised investigation report. The regulator rejected this plea, declaring it “untenable,” according to its November 13 order.

The CCI’s investigation previously found Apple guilty of anti-competitive practices. As the case progresses, the regulator has requested Apple’s audited financial statements for the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. These documents will help determine potential monetary penalties.

Senior CCI officials are now set to review the investigation findings and deliver a final ruling on Apple’s alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Both Apple and the CCI declined to comment, and attempts to reach representatives of TWFS were unsuccessful.

Featured image courtesy of FMT

