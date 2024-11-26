DMR News

South Korea Prosecutors Demand Five-Year Jail Term for Samsung Electronics Chairman

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 26, 2024

South Korean prosecutors have requested a five-year prison sentence for Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee. The case, tried at an appeals court, revisits allegations surrounding a controversial merger of Samsung affiliates that prosecutors argue bolstered Lee’s control over the conglomerate at the expense of minority shareholders.

Lee had been acquitted of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by a Seoul Central District Court in February, but prosecutors challenged the ruling. Monday’s hearings mark the conclusion of the appeals process, which could redefine Lee’s future leadership of Samsung amidst declining profits and a drop in stock prices for the tech giant.

The case centers on the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, which prosecutors claim was engineered to strengthen Lee’s grip on Samsung Group. The prosecution argued that the merger prioritized Lee’s personal interests over the rights of shareholders and investors, alleging harm to the latter in the process.

Lee, the third-generation leader of the Samsung Group, has faced mounting scrutiny over the last decade. His tenure has been overshadowed by legal challenges, including jail time, as well as criticism from foreign hedge funds like Elliott Management, which opposed the merger. The timing of the 2015 deal followed the hospitalization of Lee’s father, the former Samsung Group chairman, after a heart attack in 2014.

As the court prepares its decision, questions persist about Lee’s ability to navigate Samsung through its current financial struggles. The ruling could have far-reaching implications for the leadership and direction of the world’s leading memory chip and smartphone maker.

