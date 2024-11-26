Global Coin Celebrates Milestone Sale: 2024 Flowing Hair Silver Medal with Exclusive Privy Mark Fetches Over $20,000

Global Coin, a premier destination for rare precious metal coins, proudly announces the landmark sale of the final 2024 Flowing Hair Silver Medal featuring the highly sought-after “230” privy mark. This one-of-a-kind collectible numbered 230 out of only 230 individually certified and signed pieces. It was sold for over $20,000 to an undisclosed collector, underscoring its extraordinary collectible value and exclusivity.

The Flowing Hair design pays tribute to the first U.S. silver dollar minted in 1794 and serves as a centerpiece of the U.S. Mint’s 230th Anniversary celebration. Of the 75,000 Flowing Hair Silver Medals minted, only 1,794 feature the exclusive “230” privy mark. Among these, 230 medals were individually numbered and included a certificate of authenticity signed by the United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. This sold medal, numbered 230, holds additional significance as the final piece in the series—highly coveted by collectors who prize both the “firsts” and “lasts” in rare collectibles.

“This historic transaction showcases the essence of Global Coin: providing our clients access to the most exclusive and meaningful collectibles available,” said Stephen Pfeil, Global Coin’s CEO and Founder. “The sale of this extraordinary medal reinforces our commitment to preserving history through remarkable pieces that captivate and inspire collectors worldwide.”

The obverse of the 2024 Flowing Hair Silver Medal features the timeless “Flowing Hair Liberty” design, while the reverse showcases an eagle encircled by a laurel wreath. Certified in perfect NGC MS70 condition and bearing the First Day of Issue designation, this piece exemplifies the pinnacle of collectible quality. Adding to its prestige is the signature of Ventris C. Gibson on the numbered certificate of authenticity, further enhancing its value and provenance.

This sale reflects Global Coin’s exclusive access to rare and significant numismatics and underscores the enduring allure of U.S. Mint products among discerning collectors. Global Coin’s dedication to trust, quality, and expertise continues to establish it as a leader in the numismatic industry.