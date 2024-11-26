DMR News

Clayton Heights Chiropractic Celebrates 15 Years of Integrated Healthcare Excellence

Nov 26, 2024

Clayton Heights Chiropractic, a trusted healthcare provider in Surrey, marks its 15th anniversary of serving the community. Since 2009, what began as a small practice with one chiropractor and two massage therapists has become an integral part of the Clayton Heights neighbourhood. The team at CHC includes three chiropractors, six registered massage therapists, and a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, reflecting its commitment to providing quality, patient-centred care under one roof. With this integrated approach and commitment to professional excellence, Clayton Heights Chiropractic has established itself as a preferred choice for families seeking comprehensive healthcare services.

CHC provides patients with a complete range of health services, including:

These services work together to address patient needs, promoting wellness, mobility, and optimal health outcomes. Patients value the coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach provided by CHC’s experienced team, known for their expertise and patient-centered care. This combination of professional excellence and integrated healthcare has established the practice as a trusted name in Surrey’s healthcare community.

A Commitment to Community Wellness 

For fifteen years, CHC has dedicated itself to supporting Surrey residents through its range of services and modern facilities. The clinic’s growth reflects the strong relationships built with local families and organizations throughout the community. In this welcoming space, skilled practitioners blend advanced medical technology with warm, personalized service. Medical professionals dedicate time to understand each patient’s unique health requirements, creating meaningful connections through personalized care. Every patient interaction is guided by a commitment to clear communication and attentive care that builds trust between healthcare providers and those under their care.

Advanced Patient Care Technologies

CHC has consistently invested in modern healthcare technologies while maintaining its commitment to personalized care. The recent implementation of 3D digital imaging for orthotics exemplifies this balance, offering patients access to advanced diagnostic tools while ensuring they receive attentive, individualized service. The clinic’s partnerships with multiple orthotic vendors further expand treatment options for patients.

The Power of Integrated Healthcare

The clinic’s success stems from medical professionals who combine their specialized knowledge with attentive, personal service. Front desk professionals guide patients through their visits while helping coordinate benefits plans and treatment. Through team-based care planning and regular progress checks, professionals track patient progress and adjust treatments as health improves. Each patient receives individual attention and a treatment plan suited to their specific needs, supported by CHC’s collaborative approach to healthcare.

Looking to the Future

As Clayton Heights Chiropractic moves beyond its 15-year milestone, the focus remains on expanding and enhancing services to meet community needs. The medical staff actively listens to patient feedback, studying current treatment methods and adding programs that address identified community health needs. Building on its foundation of integrated healthcare, CHC continues to evolve, incorporating proven treatment advances while maintaining its core values of professional excellence and patient-centred care. Surrey, BC, residents and those living in neighbouring communities have direct access to established medical treatments at CHC’s fully equipped healthcare facility. Local residents seeking appointments or additional details about available services can visit https://claytonheightschiropractic.com.

