Somnia Announces Partnership With Ankr to Power Developer Infrastructure and Drive Innovation

Somnia, “the dream computer for a fully on-chain world,” is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Ankr, one of the leading RPC node providers in the blockchain space. This collaboration will provide Somnia’s ecosystem with world-class infrastructure, significant cost savings, and exciting opportunities for innovation.

As part of its mission to bring the world’s data on-chain, Somnia’s partnership with Ankr ensures that developers gain access to essential tools and infrastructure needed for success.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Industry-Leading RPC and Subgraph Services: Ankr will provide robust RPC node and subgraph infrastructure for Somnia, ensuring developers experience high quality performance, reliability, and uptime when building on the Somnia blockchain. Generous Free Tier for Developers: Developers building on Somnia can enjoy up to 1 million free RPC calls per day, courtesy of Ankr. This cost-saving initiative makes Somnia an even more attractive choice for developers creating scalable and innovative decentralized applications. Hackathon Collaboration: As part of this partnership, Ankr will co-market and sponsor an exclusive hackathon for the Somnia ecosystem. This event will bring together developers from across the blockchain space to explore the possibilities of Somnia’s 400,000 TPS blockchain and build the next generation of dApps. Transparent and Affordable Developer Pricing: Ankr’s commitment to transparent pricing aligns perfectly with Somnia’s developer-first philosophy, ensuring affordable access to critical infrastructure for all builders.

This partnership underscores both Somnia and Ankr’s shared commitment to empowering developers and pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. Together, the two companies aim to build a thriving ecosystem where decentralized applications can scale, innovate, and reach global audiences. Visit the Somnia Devnet today to explore the future of Web3.

About Somnia

Somnia is bringing the world’s data on-chain with the fastest, most cost-efficient EVM Layer 1 blockchain, processing over 400,000 TPS with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees even in high-density scenarios. Somnia’s innovative design includes the new Multistream Consensus with accelerated sequential execution, the custom IceDB database, advanced compression techniques, and instant reactivity to on-chain events directly in Solidity. Somnia is the only blockchain fully equipped for real-time, reactive, mass-consumer dApps that reach millions of users.

About Ankr

Ankr is an all-in-one Web3 development hub that provides a full suite of tools for any organization to build new decentralized apps and power them with high-performance connections to 60+ blockchains. Top clients like Microsoft, Tencent Cloud, Optimism, Polygon, Binance, and Messari trust Ankr’s global node infrastructure to supply the fastest and most reliable connection to every major Web3 network. With 2 trillionblockchain requests served annually, Ankr enables a massive share of all Web3 traffic, paving the way for a more decentralized, open, and user-owned internet.

For more information, please visit Somnia.Network.

