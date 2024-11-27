Appeals Court Rules to Dismiss Trump’s Classified Documents Case

On Tuesday, an appeals court ruled to dismiss charges related to Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, effectively ending Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the former president. This decision marks a significant development in one of the high-profile legal battles against Trump.

The charges, initially filed in June 2023, accused Trump of willfully retaining national defense information after leaving office and of instructing the deletion of security footage from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Special Counsel Smith’s office sought to have the charges dismissed on Monday, a request that was granted by the court on Tuesday.

Along with the dismissal of the documents case, the special counsel’s office also sought to drop charges related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had already granted the dismissal of those charges on Monday.

This ruling came shortly after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had dismissed the classified documents case against Trump in July, citing the illegality of Smith’s appointment as special counsel. In response, federal prosecutors appealed the ruling, seeking to restore the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled in their favor, bringing the case back into the spotlight.

Despite this legal victory for Trump, the conclusion of these cases—two of the four ongoing criminal cases against him—was expected once he was re-elected. This expectation is rooted in a longstanding Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of a sitting president. The legal team working for Smith and his office had reportedly planned to resign before Trump’s second inauguration, preparing to file a formal report on the charges before stepping down.

Remaining Legal Challenges for Trump

With the dismissal of these two cases, Trump still faces two major ongoing criminal cases. The first is the New York case related to hush money payments, in which Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records linked to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump’s defense team has argued that presidential immunity protections should shield him from sentencing in this case. A judge in New York recently postponed Trump’s sentencing, which was originally scheduled for November 26.

The second case is the Georgia election interference investigation, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. This case, too, has been delayed, with Trump and his allies citing conflict of interest allegations against Willis.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the charges against him are politically motivated. On Monday, in a post on X, he stated that the cases were “empty and lawless” and that they should never have been brought against him. He went on to call the legal challenges a “political hijacking” and a “low point in the history of our country,” while claiming victory against all odds.

Trump’s legal strategy has centered on framing the cases as a politically charged attack against him. His consistent rhetoric has garnered support from his base, who view the ongoing investigations as part of a broader political effort to undermine his chances of returning to the presidency.

Case Charges Status Classified Documents Case Willful retention of national defense information, deletion of Mar-a-Lago security footage Dismissed by appeals court on Nov. 25, 2024 2020 Election Overturn Efforts Efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results Charges dismissed by Judge Chutkan, Nov. 2024 New York Hush Money Case 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments Postponed sentencing; presidential immunity defense Georgia Election Interference Interference in Georgia’s election process Delayed over conflict of interest allegations



The legal battles surrounding Donald Trump have become a key aspect of his political narrative, and the latest court ruling marks a pivotal moment in his ongoing fight with the justice system. While the dismissal of some charges may provide temporary relief, Trump’s remaining legal challenges highlight the ongoing political and legal friction he faces. The decisions made in these cases will not only impact his personal future but also shape the broader discourse surrounding the intersection of law and politics, particularly for high-profile figures like Trump. As he prepares for a potential return to the White House, it’s clear that these legal proceedings will continue to be a major focus of his public and political life.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

