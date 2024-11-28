Chinese Ship Suspected of Dragging Anchor to Cut Undersea Data Cables

European authorities are investigating allegations that a Chinese-owned commercial vessel, the Yi Peng 3, intentionally dragged its anchor across the Baltic seabed, severing two critical undersea telecommunications cables. The incidents occurred between November 17 and 18, disrupting connections between Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. Western law enforcement and intelligence sources, however, have told The Wall Street Journal they do not believe the Chinese government was directly involved. Instead, investigators are focusing on potential Russian intelligence involvement, speculating that Russian operatives may have coerced the ship’s captain into carrying out the operation.

For the past week, NATO warships from Denmark, Germany, and Sweden have surrounded the 225-meter-long vessel in international waters. The ship’s owner, Ningbo Yipeng Shipping, has reportedly cooperated with authorities, agreeing to the investigation and halting the vessel. However, international maritime law complicates the situation, as it prevents NATO forces from compelling the ship to dock in a port for closer examination. Swedish and German authorities are in talks with the ship’s owner to gain further access to the vessel and its crew.

Evidence of Deliberate Action

Investigators claim that the Yi Peng 3 dragged its anchor for over 100 miles across the Baltic seabed, slowing the ship’s speed significantly. Satellite data reportedly tracked its unusual movements, including zig-zagging after the second cable was cut. Following this, the anchor was raised, and the ship continued on its route.

The severed cables disrupted critical telecommunications links: one connecting Lithuania and Sweden, the other linking Finland and Germany. Officials inspecting the vessel’s anchor and hull reported damage consistent with dragging and cutting undersea cables. Additionally, the ship’s transponder was turned off during the incident, further raising suspicions of deliberate intent.

“It’s extremely unlikely that the captain would not have noticed that his ship dropped and dragged its anchor, losing speed for hours and cutting cables on the way,” a senior European investigator remarked. Independent analysts specializing in maritime operations have also deemed accidental anchor dragging highly improbable.

Russian Connections Under Scrutiny

The Yi Peng 3‘s history has added to the intrigue. The vessel sailed exclusively in Chinese waters until early 2024, when it began transporting Russian coal and other goods, regularly stopping at Russian ports. When intercepted by the Danish Navy, it was carrying Russian fertilizer.

This incident follows a September warning from the United States about increased risks of Russian interference with undersea data cables, a vital infrastructure for global telecommunications.

Ongoing Negotiations

Authorities are continuing efforts to examine the Yi Peng 3 more closely, but progress hinges on cooperation from the ship’s owner and international maritime law limitations. NATO forces remain stationed near the vessel as the investigation develops.

The incident involving the Yi Peng 3 highlights the growing vulnerability of critical undersea infrastructure in an era of escalating geopolitical tensions. While investigators have yet to establish direct ties to state actors, the ship’s suspicious actions and links to Russian trade raise serious questions about maritime security and the ease with which vital communication systems can be disrupted. This case serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for stronger international measures to protect undersea cables, which underpin much of the world’s digital economy and national security.

Featured image courtesy of The War Zone

Follow us for more tech news updates.